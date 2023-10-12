Former RI man-turned-fugitive who faked his death arrested again, in England. Here's why.

Police in Essex, England, arrested Nicholas Alahverdian on Wednesday after the former Rhode Island fugitive thwarted their attempts to question him about a woman’s claim he raped her in 2017.

As of mid-afternoon, Alahverdian, who faked his death in 2020, had not been formally charged with any crime, but the case threatens to delay his extradition to Utah, where he is charged with two rapes and a sexual battery.

In a released statement, Essex police said: “Officers investigating a non-recent allegation of rape ... have arrested a 36-year-old man. After liaising with the appropriate authorities, Essex Police officers arrested the man on suspicion of rape this morning, Wednesday 11 October. He remains in custody for questioning.”

Under English law, it would be up to a prosecutor reviewing the case to determine whether any charge is brought.

Nick Alahverdian was about to be extradited to Utah

Alahverdian’s arrest came one week after a Scottish judicial minister signed the formal order for his extradition after months of court proceedings, during which Alahverdian presented a fanciful charade of being someone else.

The fabulist’s tale convinced few, least of all an extradition judge in Edinburgh, Scotland, where Alahverdian (also known as Nicholas Rossi) was then being held without bail.

Said the judge: “... he is as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative. These unfortunate facets of his character have undoubtedly complicated and extended what is ultimately a straightforward case."

Latest Alahverdian arrest stems from 2017 assault in England

In 2017, as the FBI first began looking for Alahverdian for $200,000 in alleged fraudulent credit-card expenses, he made one of his earliest known flights out of the country.

Prior to departure, he met a woman from Essex through an online dating site and pushed his way into her life, the woman told The Journal last year, by pretending to be, among other things, a Harvard grad (he actually never graduated from high school), and making plans to move in with her before they ever met in person.

“Every single boundary that I set, he broke,” the woman told the newspaper. “Before I knew it, he had moved in .... Within days he was talking about getting married and doing calculations about how long it would take him to get his residency. In a space of five or six days, I was completely broken down.”

Alahverdian raped her, she said, within a week of him moving in with her.

Nicholas Alahverdian faked his own death in 2020

In 2020, days after he married another English woman, Alahverdian concocted his fake death, issuing a statement to Rhode Island reporters through the “Office of Nicholas Alahverdian” that he had succumbed to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A woman, purporting to be his widow, began calling reporters and Rhode Island political leaders, coaxing them to write online remembrances to this “warrior” for children’s rights who supposedly passed away in his wife’s arms, his obituary claimed, as his room filled “with the music of the end credits for the 1997 film 'Contact.'” His final words: “Fear not and run toward the bliss of the sun.”

The alleged widow, who said her husband's ashes had been spread at sea - and later refused requests by The Journal to produce his death certificate - also urged dozens of politicians and media representatives to attend two planned church services for her dead husband.

But both services were canceled at the urging of a Rhode Island State Police detective who said authorities believed Alahverdian was still alive.

He was ultimately arrested in December 2021 in a Glasgow hospital were he was suffering from COVID.

