Former RI State Police trooper alleges pattern of coverups in highest ranks of agency

PROVIDENCE – An embattled former Rhode Island State Police trooper is calling for a federal investigation into alleged pattern of coverups and misdealings in the highest ranks of the revered police agency, including accusations implicating a former lieutenant colonel in the death of a man in East Greenwich in 2012.

Former Trooper James Donnelly-Taylor, who was fired in 2019, years after being captured on video striking a man in custody, has written lawmakers asking for an outside probe of the Rhode Island State Police handling of allegations that former Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin could be linked to the death.

According to the letter sent by Donnelly-Taylor to House and Senate Oversight, the Rhode Island State Police launched an internal investigation earlier this year into Donnelly-Taylor's allegations that it was Philbin who assaulted 58-year-old David Heffron outside The Oaks Tavern in East Greenwich in March 2012, causing the South Kingstown man to fall back, strike his head and later die.

The circumstances surrounding Heffron’s death remain murky. No witnesses came forward to say they’d seen him suffer a blow to his head outside The Oaks on the unusually warm spring night.

When the police arrived on Queen Street, David Heffron lay unconscious on the sidewalk in a puddle of blood just feet from the historic 1896 tavern, according to a police report. The founder and president of Rhode Island Hydraulics and beloved family man, Heffron was taken to Kent County Memorial Hospital. He died two days later on March 24, 2012.

His widow, Tracy, said in a recent conversation that a doctor told her that her husband’s heart had stopped, that he’d died of cardiac arrest.

“Everybody loved Dave,” Tracy said outside her South Kingstown home.

The state medical examiner’s office, however, listed the cause of death as blunt trauma to the head with brain swelling and edema, subdural hemorrhage and skull fracture, Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said. (Tracy did not respond to an email message about those findings.)

Story continues

According to police reports, neighbors saw Heffron park his pickup truck on Queen Street that night between 6 and 7 p.m., details they remembered because he was an unfamiliar face in the tight-knit community.

A surveillance camera on a nearby house wasn’t working so it didn’t capture the events. The tavern was closed when an East Greenwich officer went to inquire whether it had a video camera, the police report said, without further elaboration.

An intoxicated man inside told officers Heffron had been at the bar drinking. The bartender and another staff member said that wasn’t the case. A neighbor later told the police that the bar staff was lying, that they frequently let people leave the premises extremely inebriated.

A decade later, Heffron’s death is now the subject of Donnelly-Taylor's letter to members of the General Assembly

Donnelly-Taylor alleges that the state police investigation was originally prompted by a taped conversation between former State Police Major Timothy Sanzi and former Lt. Michael Casey that Casey provided to the state police in January. In the conversation, Sanzi is alleged to have recalled Philbin telling him he’d sucker-punched a man – identified as Heffron – outside The Oaks Tavern in 2012 and drove off on his motorcycle, fearing the man was dead.

Casey refused to provide the recording of his conversation with Sanzi to The Journal, he said, at the advice of his lawyer, David S. Cass. Casey also declined to speak about the allegations.

According to the recording released to GoLocalProv, Sanzi is heard recounting an "absolutely" panicked call he received from a highly intoxicated Philbin in 2012 or 2013 about striking a man at an East Greenwich bar and fearing he killed him after he hit his head on a curb.

“I never told anybody until right now,” Sanzi said.

Sanzi said he advised Philbin, who was his close friend and a former East Greenwich patrolman -- to "do the right thing," to render aid. He said Philbin called back five hours later and told him he had reached out to a member of the East Greenwich Police Department, current Chief Stephen J. Brown, and that he'd taken care of it.

“I’m sure it happened. I’m positive it happened, but who the [expletive] knows. You know, who the [expletive] knows if anything ever came from it. I doubt it,” Sanzi says.

Sanzi, who now works security with PPL Electric Utilities, did not return a phone call asking about the recorded conversation and his recollection of the events.

Philbin, who now works as a security specialist with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, dismissed Donnelly-Taylor's letter as “pathetic.”

“I was actually working that night. I was on duty. They cleared it,” said Philbin, referring to the state police investigation.

“It’s Jamie Donnelly-Taylor. It’s never going to stop,” he said.

According to East Greenwich Police Chief Brown, the investigation into Heffron’s death remains open, though the police at the time ruled it accidental.

The Rhode Island State Police requested that report for an investigation they were conducting about a year ago, Brown said in an email.

“We are not nor were we ever part of that investigation and have not been contacted since,” Brown said.

New evidence, witnesses or other developments could bring new life to the case, Brown said.

“As of this date, we have not received anything more on this case, other than the RISP inquiry,” Brown said.

Former State Police Col. James Manni, who was in command at the time of the internal investigation into Heffron’s death, declined this week to comment on the matter or provide documents related to East Greenwich probe. He referred all questions to Rhode Island State Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert A. Creamer.

Creamer declined to comment, saying the Rhode Island State Police have a policy not to comment on any case that doesn’t result in criminal charges.

The Journal has requested the records related to the investigation through the Access to Public Records Act.

Accompanying the letter Donnelly-Taylor sent to state lawmakers are recordings of Manni discussing the internal investigation under oath in a deposition. The statements were taken in connection with a lawsuit brought by Donnelly-Taylor over allegations he had been retaliated against after raising concerns about alleged bad acts by his superiors, including Philbin.

More:R.I. state trooper who punched man in custody has been fired

More:Judge: RI state police must explain denial of fired trooper's disability pension

Manni is heard calling the claims about Philbin’s involvement unfounded during his questioning by Donnelly-Taylor's lawyer, Cass. Manni stated that they found nothing to corroborate the allegations or connect Philbin to Heffron’s death after a “lengthy” investigation.

“The person that was struck, well the person that died, we don’t know exactly if he fell or whatever. Lt. Col. Philbin was working that night as the night executive … and he accounted for every minute of his night,” Manni said in the recording sent to state lawmakers.

Manni said the internal investigation entailed talking to the East Greenwich police and the Oaks owner; examining call logs and radio traffic from the night of March 22, 2012; and conducting interviews.

In a separate audio clip, Manni acknowledged that Philbin had been Giglio’d – a term used to describe a law enforcement officer who has been found to be less than truthful in a sworn document, such as an affidavit to secure a warrant. In future testimony, Philbin would have been required to disclose that he had been found to be less than honest under oath for the duration of his career, Manni said.

Why did an officer who is known to have made a false statement to the court remain a member of the Rhode Island State Police? Cass asked.

“That is not grounds for termination. It’s of concern, of course,” Manni said.

Manni said he didn’t know if Philbin had been disciplined.

Philbin said he could not comment on the substance of the Giglio report.

The Journal has requested the so-called Giglio report on Philbin through Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, which has extended the time to respond to the request by 20 business days, as it fields four other pending APRA requests.

The memo, audio, East Greenwich police report and other documents are the latest volley in Donnelly-Taylor’s long, litigious effort to clear his name, and potentially get his job back, after he was captured on video punching Central Falls resident Lionel Monsanto at police barracks in 2014. Donnelly-Taylor has insisted his strikes were in response to being struck by Monsanto seconds earlier.

A grand jury indicted Donnelly-Taylor on a charge of simple assault. He pleaded no contest but has argued ever since that he had done so based on the assurances of the- state police Col. Stephen O’Donnell that he would be indemnified if Monsanto filed suit. He was told to “take one for the team” at the superintendent’s urging to avoid negative publicity, he claims.

His lawyer, John B. Harwood, submitted a sworn affidavit recalling that O’Donnell told him repeatedly that he didn’t want the case to go to trial because the videotape would embarrass the state police and assured him that Donnelly-Taylor would be indemnified.

“If I was not assured by Col. O’Donnell that Trooper Donnelly-Taylor was going to be indemnified for all civil liability, I would have absolutely tried the case … I believe we had a very good defense,” Harwood said.

(Manni said in his deposition he was not aware of the Harwood affidavit.)

Harwood did not return a phone call seeking comment.

But when Monsanto filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, neither the attorney general’s office nor the state police moved to defend Donnelly-Taylor. He went out on medical leave. The state eventually reached a $125,000 settlement with Monsanto.

O’Donnell said Friday that Donnelly-Taylor has the right to have his complaints vetted by the court, where witnesses would be subject cross-examination.

“If he’s got issues, a decision should be rendered by the court,” O’Donnell said.

Of Harwood’s affidavit, O’Donnell said “He’s mistaken.”

"Trooper [Donnelly-Taylor] pleaded nolo to assaulting an African American defendant in the State Police cellblock. He was represented by attorney John Harwood. At all plea agreements in court, the defendants and his/her attorney agree to the disposition. The plea is taken voluntarily and the court typically asks the defendant as well as counsel … if any threats or promises have been made to them. Both [Donnelly-Taylor and Harwood have a responsibility to the court to answer honestly. Mr. Harwood’s affidavit contradicts the plea disposition process,” O’Donnell said.

Manni fired Donnelly-Taylor after taking command in 2019 and denied him a disability pension for PTSD he says he’s suffered related to the incident and his treatment by his employer and the state attorney general’s office, which refused to defend him against Monsanto’s claims.

Manni concluded that “Mr. Donnelly-Taylor’s disabling stress resulted not from his arrest of Mr. Monsanto but from his assault of Mr. Monsanto and its consequent fallout.”

Donnelly-Taylor and the Rhode Island State Troopers Association have sued Manni and the state over that denial in Superior Court in a case that remains pending before Judge Kevin F. McHugh.

In yet another case, Donnelly-Taylor is suing Manni and others accusing them of illegally retaliating against him after he reported alleged wrongdoing and a coverup by Philbin and now retired Captain Gerald McKinney of the assault of a juvenile in custody.

The incident never led to a formal finding of wrongdoing, and a video that captured it disappeared. Manni referred the matter to the Connecticut State Police for review in 2019. Connecticut police issued a report that is now under seal in Superior Court. (The Journal has also placed an APRA request for that report with the state police.)

In his letter, Donnelly-Taylor implores state lawmakers to launch an investigation into “numerous crimes and cover ups,” including Heffron’s death and the McKinney matter looked into by Connecticut State Police.

“I would have to defer any questions about my case to my attorneys, David Cass and Carly Iafrate, but what I will say is the cloud of corruption that has been swirling over the State Police since the appointment of Colonel Steve O’Donnell and culminating with Jim Manni, is a slap in the face of every hardworking Trooper doing the difficult job on a day-to-day basis.,” Donnelly-Taylor said.

It remains unclear what action state lawmakers will take, if any.

“As this is not within the function of the House Committee on Oversight, we respectfully decline the request. The matter would be more appropriately addressed to the Department of Justice," Larry Berman, spokesman for the House, said in an email.

The Senate, too, seemed reluctant to weigh in.

“After reviewing the letter and additional materials, Senator [Louis] DiPalma said that, while he is grateful to the individual for reaching out, it is a particular personnel and human resource matter and not the kind of issue that the Senate’s oversight committee would get involved with,” spokesman Greg Pare said on behalf of the chairman of the Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former RI State Police trooper alleges pattern of assault coverups