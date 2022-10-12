Former Richland 1 official accused of embezzlement

A former Richland District 1 procurement manager has been indicted by the state grand jury on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges.

Travis Antonio Braddy was indicted on twelve counts related to misusing public funds, according to a statement released by the state Attorney General’s Office Wednesday.

Braddy, 43, is accused of using his position to embezzle school district funds primarily through misuse of “P-cards,” which he used to make personal purchases, the statement said. The Attorney General’s Office has alleged that Braddy’s schemes netted him up to $23,170.41 in public funds.

“Overuse of P-cards and lax enforcement of procurement policies and procedures can lead to misuse of taxpayer money meant to benefit the schoolchildren of our state,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “This office will continue to be aggressive in following up on allegations of school P-card and procurement abuse throughout South Carolina.”

Among other charges, Braddy was accused of booking himself rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn and disguising the charges as personal protective equipment purchased for the district at the height of the pandemic.

Braddy resigned from Richland District One in May 2021 “on the grounds of insubordination,” according to a statement released by the Attorney General’s Office. If convicted, Braddy faces up to 54 years in prison.

The State Grand Jury charged Braddy with four counts of embezzlement, four counts of using an official position for personal gain, three counts of forgery and one count of misconduct in office. He was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.