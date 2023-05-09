Former Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop dies at 63

Gary Bishop

Former Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop died early Monday morning at his home.

Bishop, who had been serving as county prosecutor since December 2016, announced last January that he would resign effective April 10 due to "personal health concerns." He had announced in November 2022 that he had been diagnosed with esophageal and stomach cancer.

Then, on March 16, Bishop rescinded his retirement announcement, saying his recovery from cancer had gone better than expected and he planned to serve his full term through December 2024.

Bishop announced his retirement a second time and resigned on April 14.

On Monday, Bishop, 63, of Plymouth, died surrounded by family, after engaging in mortal combat with esophageal cancer.

He had been battling esophageal and stomach cancer the last several months.

True to his spirit, he never gave up swinging until there was nothing left to swing at, according to his obituary posted online Monday afternoon by Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby.

Acting Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher said Bishop's wife called her right away after he passed. Bishop was placed in hospice care on Friday.

He had been discharged from the hospital recently but had to go back to the hospital.

"Everybody's certainly saddened," Schumacher said. "Even though Gary had been battling the illness and he had retired, everybody still thought of Gary as our prosecutor, our leader.

"Gary was still the boss."

Born Oct. 11, 1959 to the late Mary (Ray) Sendelbach and Ezra Bishop in Pikeville, Kentucky, Bishop relocated with his family in 1961 to Tiro. A 1977 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, Gary had served as a delegate to the American Legions Buckeye Boy State in 1976.

He attended Bowling Green State University from 1978-1982, graduating with a degree in Political Science and minoring in English.

During law school he began student internships with both the Toledo Public Defender’s Office and the City of Toledo Prosecutor’s office. Both experiences changed his life, he said. He then went on to graduate from the University of Toledo College of Law.

Bishop was quickly smitten by the love of criminal justice and the passion to seek justice for victims, never looking back, according to his obituary.

"I will remember his dedication and his commitment to victims," Schumacher said. "Domestic violence and sexual assaults were an absolute priority. He really taught all off us in the office how to balance that compassion for victims with getting justice."

Bishop was a proud yet humble member of the Sons of the American Legion for more than 25 years. He was also honored to serve as a consultant to the Court Section of the American Legion Buckeye Boys State program.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping in the mountains, getaway cabin weekends, fishing when he could, and a good fire by “Hollywood Boulevard.”

Although never more important than family and loved ones, Bishop found his pride and joy in 1976 at the age of 16 with his first car, a 1967 Ford Mustang GT Fastback that he kept and enjoyed for the rest of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Melony, and children.

"Anyone that knew Gary, knew he had a big heart. He really had a big heart," Schumacher said.

Celebration of life service scheduled

A celebration of Bishop’s life will take place at Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby on June 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter at P.O. Box 1524 Mansfield, OH 44901, or to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906

Bishop's career in law spanned more than 35 years. He was elected Richland County prosecutor in November 2016, defeating Bambi Couch Page.

Bishop came to the prosecutor's office in 2005, a hire of the late James Mayer Jr. He came from Wood County, where he rose to first assistant prosecutor. While working in Richland County, Bishop became chief criminal trial attorney.

He spent nearly 10 years working in the local prosecutor's office before taking a position with the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office in April 2015, returning to Richland County after the 2016 election.

Colleagues express sadness of Bishop's passing

Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson worked with Bishop from 2005-14, from the time Bishop joined the office until Robinson became a judge.

"He was a very, very talented attorney," Robinson said. "He tried a lot of cases, maybe more than probably any of the prosecutors there."

Robinson said Bishop would often volunteer to try cases.

He said one of his favorite memories of Bishop was a snow day a few years ago. Bishop was an avid snowmobiler.

"I asked if I could come to his house with my son," Robinson said.

The judge said Bishop had permission to snowmobile in a field across the street from his house. Robinson also met Bishop's mother and brother that day.

"He enjoyed the fact that we (Robinson and his son) had such a good time. We were novices," Robinson said.

He added that Bishop loved boating and fishing.

"I was hoping he would have time to retire and enjoy himself," Robinson said. "That's one of the things I'm sad about."

Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon and Maj. Joe Masi of the Richland County Sheriff's Office said first and foremost, Bishop was a good friend of the both of them.

"He was very supportive of the sheriff and his office. And Gary dedicated his life to the criminal justice system," Masi said.

Masi said with his wife working in the prosecutor's office, he and his wife and family had a strong connection with Bishop.

"Our family will miss him," he said.

"Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch and I are saddened by the news of the passing of Gary Bishop," said Assistant police Chief Jason Bammann. "Gary was not only a colleague but also a friend. Gary's commitment to the residents of Richland County as well as the local law enforcement agencies within was unsurpassed. He will be deeply missed by all."

The local Republican Party will ultimately fill the position, with voters choosing a new prosecutor in the November 2024 election.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost lauded Bishop for his contributions to the justice system.

"Gary Bishop was synonymous with justice for crime victims in Richland County. That area of Ohio has lost a dedicated prosecutor and compassionate victim advocate — one who will be greatly missed but most assuredly not forgotten," Yost said in a statement.

"I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones and the many people he championed in Richland County.During his tenure as Richland County prosecutor, Bishop was honored for outstanding achievement and meritorious service to crime victims by the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Victims Services Division of the Ohio Court of Claims," Yost said.

