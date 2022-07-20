Former Richland man enters plea for child endangerment

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG — A former Richland Township man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court to endangering the welfare of children.

Brandon Mark Morgan, 26, entered the plea before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

According to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribbler, the 23-month-old child was in the care of Morgan when the child's mother noticed new bruises after picking the child up.

Gribler said that this prompted a call to police and an investigation that began on Oct. 22, 2021.

Morgan told Richland Township Police detectives that he hit the child several times including when the child ripped open a bag of groceries while he showered, after the child bit him while he was sleeping and when the child stood up in the bath because it was too hot after which the child fell.

Morgan will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 and is to have no contact with the victim.