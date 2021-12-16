Former Richmond County jailers accused in contraband investigation make first court appearance

Four deputy jailers fired after an internal investigation led to criminal charges against them appeared in court Thursday morning.

The four had their initial hearing in Richmond County Superior Court via videoconferencing before Judge John Flythe. After advising each of rights and reading the charges, Flythe set $25,000 for three of the four former deputy jailers.

Flythe granted bond for Gabriella Anthony, 22, Jackie J. Campbell, 35, and Hunter L. Piper, 24. Each are charged with violation of oath by a public officer.

Flythe denied bond at the prosecutor's request for Jaquan Tyreez German, 24, who faces the charge of violation of oath by a public officer and illegal gang activity.

According to the warrants Flythe read to German Thursday, he is accused of taking money between Nov. 21 and Dec. 8 to bring marijuana and methamphetamine to the jail for Charles B. Gillians and other alleged members of the gang Loyalty Over Everything.

Gillians, 34, has been held in jail without bond since Feb. 6, 2019, on allegations of illegal gang activity with underlying acts of possessing and selling drugs. He was named in a massive indictment along with numerous people sheriff's investigators contend belong to the gang Loyalty Over Everything.

Assistant District Attorney Falin Syms told the judge her office opposed bond for German because he could be a threat to the community. He is accused of taking contraband into the jail for gang members who are suspected of committing a recent aggravated assault in the jail, she said.

Charges against the other former jailers:

Gabriella Anthony is accused of bringing in 27 photographs of a woman and AAA batteries between Nov. 7 and 10 for a female inmate held on drug and weapon charges. Anthony was hired by the sheriff's department in August.

Jackie Campbell is accused of withholding inmates' legal mail from March 10 to Dec. 12. He allegedly took the mail to his home, according to the warrant. He was hired by the sheriff's department in April 2019.

Hunter Piper is accused of bringing in batteries for an inmate between Aug. 1 and Dec. 8. He was hired by the sheriff's department in June 2019.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Bond hearing held for Richmond County jailers accused of smuggling