Former Richmond County Sheriff deputy jailers accused of smuggling granted bond

Two former Richmond County Sheriff deputy jailers fired earlier this month after an investigation into how contraband made it inside the jail were granted bond Thursday.

Davion Deboskie, 22, and Jaquan T. German, 24, face charges of violation of oath by a public officer and illegal gang activity. An internal investigation began nearly three weeks ago after informants reported jailers were bringing in prohibited items for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. A review of security camera footage confirmed the information, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Smith said during the Richmond County Superior Court bond hearings Thursday.

The most serious allegations are against German who is accused of bringing in illegal drugs and other prohibited items for known members of the gang Loyalty Over Everything, the prosecutor said.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, Ga.

German admitted to investigators he agreed to pick up a hidden package for an inmate and was paid for the job, Smith said. In a search of his home investigators found cash, narcotics and synthetic marijuana, Smith said. Texts on German's cell indicated he had been smuggling items since September, Smith said.

More: Fifth deputy arrested and fired in sheriff's office jail contraband investigation

Defense attorney Grant Usry asked Judge Jesse Stone for a reasonable bond for German who is someone who poses not flight risk or danger to the community, which are the factors to be legally considered in bond requests.

Stone set a total $75,000 for German with the highest level of pretrial supervision, which includes electronic monitoring.

Stone also set a $50,000 bond for Deboskie. The prosecutor told the judge that Deboskie is accused of smuggling in tobacco several times for LEO gang members who are inmates, and that he received a total of $3,000 in payments.

More: Fired Richmond County jailers accused in contraband investigation make first court appearance

Defense attorney Shawn Merzlak asked the judge to consider Deboskie's youth and limited financial resources in setting his bond. Stone did set a lower bond for Deboskie with the least restrictive pretrial supervision in place. Deboskie is supposed to start work on a college degree next month, Merzlak said.

Three other former deputy jailers – Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell – were also charged and fired as result of this month's investigation. They are only charged with violation of oath by a public officer. They are free on $25,000 bonds.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Former Richmond County deputy jailers accused of smuggling get bond