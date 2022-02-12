Former Richmond police officer charged with murder dies 2 months prior to trial

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A former Richmond Police officer who had been charged with murder has died about two months before his scheduled trial.

Terry Wayne Hopkins, 66, died Feb. 3, according to court records.

He was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains. Hopkins' trial was scheduled to begin April 18 in Hamilton County Superior Court 3. After Hopkins' death, the case was formally dismissed.

Katrina Fouts, 56, also is charged with the same three crimes, plus false informing, related to the April 2020 death of her husband, David Michael Fouts. Katrina Fouts was a lifelong friend of Hopkins.

Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 28.

David Fouts' body was found April 24, 2020, in a rural Noblesville ditch. He apparently died from ingesting poisonous mushrooms, according to charging documents. Investigators found clues incriminating Katrina Fouts and Hopkins on cell phones and in suspicious purchases before Katrina Fouts admitted the crime.

Hopkins was jailed Sept. 18, 2020, and held without bond until his death.

A Wayne County native, Hopkins served 33 years with Richmond Police Department before retiring.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Former Indiana police officer charged with murder dies prior to trial