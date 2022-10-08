Former Richmond Police Officer pleads guilty, resigns from position

A former Richmond Police Officer has surrendered his Indiana Law Enforcement Certification and plead guilty to a charge of failure to aid a law enforcement officer, according to a press release from Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt.

On November 20, 2021, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Retter, contacted Richmond Police Department, Chief Britt, with concerns regarding one of RPD’s officers, the release said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s department was preparing to conduct a search warrant at a house in Richmond due to potential drug activity at the location, Chief Britt said.

Chief Britt was told that RPD 2nd shift Patrol Captain, Scott Crull, was seen at the house doing surveillance prior to the execution of the search warrant, the release said. That information was turned over to the Indiana State Police for investigation.

Once RPD was made aware of this situation, Crull was placed on administrative leave and removed from his duty assignments until the investigation was finished, Chief Britt said.

On September 21, 2022, Scott Crull plead guilty to a class B misdemeanor charge. He also resigned from the police department and gave up his state law enforcement certification, the release said.

“This investigation was due to an isolated incident and not indicative of any larger issue within the Richmond Police Department,” Chief Britt said. “Richmond’s Police Officers are held to the highest standard of professionalism and will continue to serve our community with honor and integrity.”



















