Former Richneck teacher, Newport News School Board spar over document requests in lawsuit

Attorneys for Abby Zwerner and the Newport News School Board are sparring over evidence sharing in the teacher’s pending lawsuit against the board.

But a Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled that document sharing — including the potential interviews of other students who witnessed the shooting — can begin.

Zwerner, the 25-year-old former teacher at Richneck Elementary School is suing the board — and three past and present administrators — after she was shot by a 6-year-old student in her first-grade classroom on Jan. 6.

The lawsuit seeks $40 million in damages.

A dispute has arisen over many of the documents Zwerner’s attorneys want from the school division as part of “discovery,” or the information sharing between the two sides before trial. That includes requests for particular documents and questions to witnesses called interrogatories.

The School Board wanted Judge Matthew W. Hoffman to delay such evidence sharing until he rules on whether the case is limited to a worker’s compensation claim. If he rules that way, that would mean the Circuit Court would have no jurisdiction to hear the case.

The board’s lawyers assert that because Zwerner was shot on the job, she suffered a workplace injury and cannot file suit in Circuit Court. Instead, the board says, teachers is entitled only to what she would get as a normal payout for a standard injury claim.

The board contended that it doesn’t make sense to move forward with the evidence sharing until the judge rules on the worker’s compensation issue.

But Zwerner’s lawyers say limiting the claim to a worker’s comp is nonsense — that being shot by a student isn’t a reasonable expectation from teaching first grade, and that she’s entitled to sue.

They asserted that it’s more efficient to get the discovery process underway now, especially given the difficulties of lining up witnesses and interviewing minors — such as other students in Zwerner’s class.

In the end, Hoffman on Friday sided with Zwerner’s lawyers, allowing them to begin the discovery and interview process before he rules on the worker’s comp issue.

That means Zwerner’s lawyers can go forward with dozens of requests for interviews, written responses to questions and documents.

Hoffman and the attorneys then set a date of Oct. 27 to hold a daylong evidentiary hearing to decide the worker’s compensation issue.

But that doesn’t mean the two sides agree on everything that should be shared.

Outside of the jurisdictional dispute, the School Board objects to nine requests for information — six requests for documents and three interrogatories — from Zwerner’s lawyers, saying they are unwarranted. The sides will hold a hearing Aug. 9 to go line-by-line through the board’s objections.

The two sides have separately agreed to a protective order pertaining to Newport News Police Department investigative files stemming from the shooting. That means Zwerner’s lawyers will get access to such documents, but can’t share them with the public or others outside of the court process.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-48749, pdujardin@dailypress.com