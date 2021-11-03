Former Rikers Island inmates file lawsuit seeking compensation for all detainees who endured the NYC jail’s ‘summer of hell’

A former Rikers Island inmate compared his hellish experience at the city jail to Guantanamo Bay in a new lawsuit, claiming that he spent eight hours on a filthy, overcrowded bus with no access to the bathroom.

Jerelle Dunn, 34, said detainees on the bus had to urinate on the floor of the bus waiting outside of a lockup at the Rikers complex after his September arrest on drug charges. He says he was crammed into an intake cell with as many as 40 others with no masks in dirty conditions and nonfunctioning toilets. They took turns sleeping on the floor. There were few correction officers present. On several occasions, officers randomly sprayed pepper spray into the cells, the lawsuit alleges.

The situation quickly evolved into “Lord of the Flies,” with some detainees controlling access to food, water and phones, Dunn says. Inmates are supposed to be quickly transferred from intake to jail cells — a process that has been drastically slowed due to staffing woes at Rikers. Dunn says he spent nearly a week in intake, eating cold, rotten food.

Dunn through his lawyers said the conditions at Rikers “mimic those that we have read about in Guantánamo Bay,” where terror suspects have been held for years without trial.

“During my month of incarceration, I was stripped of my constitutional rights and forced to live in the most inhumane conditions,” he said.

Dunn is joined in the lawsuit seeking class action status by another former detainee, Samuel Semple. The suit seeks compensation for all inmates held at Rikers on or after April 1.

Their accounts mirror those of other detainees who were funneled into the system during the same period, which inspired a group of state legislators who toured the jails Sept. 13 to dub Rikers “Horror Island.”

Dunn says that when he was finally transferred from intake to a dorm, he had no mattress and slept on the floor. He used a bug-infested shower and there were no cleaning supplies. He remained in the same clothes for a month, he claims.

When Dunn got sick and saw blood in his stool, staff ignored his pleas to go to the medical clinic, according to the suit. He wasn’t seen by a doctor for a week.

Meanwhile, violence continued without any staff around to intervene. Dunn wasn’t produced for two court dates, delaying his release, he claims. He finally made bail on Oct. 8.

Semple, 37, says he had a similar horrific Rikers experience.

After his arrest on a weapons charge, Semple, arrived at intake on Sept. 4. He spent eight days crowded in with other detainees and no masks. The toilet flooded the dirty floor. He couldn’t shower. Semple was hit indirectly with pepper spray more than once exacerbating his asthma, but he didn’t have his inhaler, the lawsuit states.

Like Dunn, Semple missed a court date. On Sept. 11, he was moved to a gym and then to several dorms. He was accosted by five detainees there, one with a knife, who wanted his cane. They grabbed the cane, the lawsuit said, and beat him with it.

Over a 42-day stay filled with indignities, he never received psychiatric care and was not given medication. He finally made bail Oct. 16.

“Rikers should be closed down. It’s no place for a human being. Not even animals should be locked in a cage and ignored,” Semple said.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for Rikers detainees due to civil rights violations and systemic negligence. Lawyers argue that Mayor de Blasio’s plan to eventually close Rikers resulted in inadequate oversight of the jail facility.

“If we are going to have jails, they must be safe. People are living under horrific conditions on the island. It is unacceptable and they need to be apologized to.” lawyer David Rankin said.

In the wake of the crisis, the de Blasio administration struck a deal with the state to move some detainees and sentenced inmates to state prisons. Gov. Hochul signed the Less is More Act, which aims to reduce the jail population by sending less people to Rikers for technical parole violations.

Those moves in part have reduced the jail population from 6,034 on Sept. 1 to 5,502 as of Tuesday, but that’s still a 40% increase from the total population on July 1, 2020 of 3,936. Law enforcement officials have said the increase over that year was driven in part by a spike in violent crime.

The Department of Correction and correction union officials have acknowledged that lack of staff is driving the Rikers crisis, but point fingers at each other for what’s causing staffing shortage. Factors include an overworked staff demoralized by the pandemic, which is calling in sick in record numbers. Retirements and staff attrition are also reducing the ranks.

Correction Department officials and the city Law Department did not have immediate comment.