Former Riverbank High coach arrested on suspicion of having sexual relations with student

A former Riverbank High School basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor while he was employed at the school, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Riverbank High staff contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 4 to report that it had learned of an alleged sexual relationship Logan Nabors had with a 16-year-old student from 2017 to 2018. Nabors was 23 at the time, read a Sheriff’s Office release.

He worked in the Riverbank Unified School District from 2015 to 2018, according to release sent by Superintendent Constantino Aguilar on Thursday.

“The shock and sadness that I felt when I learned that someone trusted to work with our students is alleged to have committed this disturbing act is hard to put into words,” read Aguilar’s statement. “I want to reassure our community that as the legal process progresses, the District will cooperate completely with law enforcement to see that justice will be served.”

The alleged relationship came to light when the former student reportedly talked about it on a video shared on social media.

Detectives assigned to the Riverbank area took over the case to see if other minors also alleged having sexual relations with Nabors.

Nabors was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges might be added in the future, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Gallo at 209-863-7136. Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers can also be contacted for anonymous reports by calling 1-866-60-CRIME. A free mobile app can also be downloaded at P3Tips.com