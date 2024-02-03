Former Robeson County substitute teacher charged after alleged relationship with student, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former South Robeson Middle School substitute teacher has been charged with multiple sex offenses that occurred over the past year with a student, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Alexander Goins, 32, of Lumberton, was charged with statutory rape, statutory sexual offense, sexual activity with a student, indecent liberties with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

Goins currently serves as a non-faculty coach at the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators allegedly received information regarding a relationship between the teacher and student that started when the student was in the 7th grade during the 2022-23 school year, the sheriff’s office said.

Goins was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $3,000,000 secured bond.

“Investigations such as this that involve children are simply disgusting,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This suspect was in a position of influence over a 7th-grade student and utilized that position in taking advantage of it for his own desires. I have personally seen much of the evidence in this case, and it is sad and disturbing, and as I stated in a previous case, the evidence speaks for itself.”

Wilkins said investigators will continue to monitor social media sites and follow up on tips regarding allegations like this incident.

“We are asking that any student or former student who is a victim of sexual abuse or assault to please contact our agency or utilize our agency app, click on the school you attend, and follow the prompts for submitting a tip. I also encourage all parents or guardians to talk with their child and let them know this is not ok and to come forward if a similar incident has occurred. We are not here to judge them. We are here to help.”

Earlier this week, News13 reported a suspended high school social studies teacher at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke faces sexual exploitation charges after deputies said he sent inappropriate texts and messages to a student.

