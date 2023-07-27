Former Rochester cop asks to withdraw from plea deal in sex crime case

Jul. 26—ROCHESTER — A former Rochester police officer is asking to withdraw his guilty plea after a court failed to follow a plea agreement with the county attorney's office, according to recently filed documents in Olmsted County District Court.

Joshua Paul Laber, 45, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree tampering with a witness this April in exchange for the dismissal of a similar charge in that case, and the dismissal of two charges — criminal sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving minors — both felonies, in another case.

The plea deal called for a maximum of three years probation for Laber and no additional jail time. District Judge Pamela King sentenced Laber to 45 days in jail, which he was able to serve on work release, and five years of supervised probation during a June 30, 2023, sentencing hearing.

A court administrator rejected Laber's filing to withdraw his guilty plea on July 26, 2023, because he failed to schedule a motion hearing date prior to his motion.

The conduct Laber was accused of allegedly happened after he left the Rochester Police Department.

According to court documents:

Rochester police were first alerted of alleged incidents by Olmsted County Social Services after a

girl reported that she believed there was a camera in a bathroom

where they showered at Laber's residence.

Police were notified of a second report. The juvenile reportedly disclosed to her therapist that Laber had feelings for her and wanted to have sexual contact with her, according to court documents.

During the search of his residence, investigators reportedly found a laptop containing multiple child sexual abuse images of girls ages 10-12. Investigators also allegedly found images that appeared to be of the girl who made the complaints, fully clothed, taken from behind while they were at Laber's residence.

Police were notified that the girl disclosed "grooming behavior by Laber, such as touching and commenting." The girl also disclosed that Laber sexually assaulted her.

Laber was later charged with

witnessing tampering after he contacted her several times

, both under his own name and through aliases, asking her to recant her claims.

"(Laber) blamed her for ruining his life, told her that he cannot go on living anymore, and victim should talk to someone about changing her story," part of the complaint in that case states.

Laber worked for the Rochester Police Department for almost nine years and was a patrol officer at the time of his resignation nearly seven years ago, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

"The current charges that Mr. Laber is facing stem from conduct that occurred after he resigned from the police department," Moilanen wrote in an email. " The conduct alleged in the charges filed against Mr. Laber are absolutely contrary to the department's mission and core values."