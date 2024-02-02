Former Rochester diving coach accused of possessing child sex abuse images sentenced

Feb. 1—STEWARTVILLE — Former Century High School diving coach, Brett James Maronde, 50, accused of possessing hundreds of child sexual abuse images was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to an Olmsted County register of actions report.

In November, Maronde pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic work involving a minor under 14 and one amended count of possession of pornographic work. A third felony charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation by Judge Lisa Hayne. Hayne also ordered a stay of imposition in his case, per Maronde's plea deal.

He was also ordered to complete 35 hours of community work service in lieu of a $500 fine and was ordered to pay an additional fine totaling $590, the court document said.

A handful of Maronde's conditions include: — No unsupervised contact with persons under 18; — No contact with vulnerable adults; — No possession of pornographic material; — Predatory offender registration is required.

Maronde resigned the day the district was notified of the investigation on Aug. 7, 2023, according to Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel.

Pekel said no notification was given to families because Maronde had not been arrested and, being that he was no longer employed with the school, there was no relationship the district would need to terminate or inform people about.

According to the criminal complaint:

An RPD investigator originally received the cybertip relating to child sexual abuse material on June 12, 2023, that was uploaded to Bing Image on April 2, 2023.

The investigator confirmed the file was child sexual abuse material and that an IP address associated with the account was connected to Maronde's Stewartville address.

Law enforcement found at least 250 files of suspected child sexual abuse material on Maronde's electronic devices during a July 13, 2023, search of his residence, the complaint said.

Police noted one of the devices had bookmarked a Russian photo-sharing website commonly associated with sharing child sexual abuse material.

A detective also found similar files on three of Maronde's devices that have been accessed going back to 2011.

The files depict the sexual abuse of children between approximately 4 months old to 8-years-old.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.