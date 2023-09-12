Former Rochester man sentenced to 9 years in prison related to 2017 overdose death of Oronoco man

Sep. 12—ROCHESTER — Antonio Terrell Beasley was sentenced to 108 months in prison Tuesday, Sept. 12, for his role in the

2017 overdose death of 25-year-old Michael Eide in Oronoco

.

As Beasley, 42, sat in an Olmsted County courtroom Tuesday, he listened to Eide's mother, Wendy Ciarletta, and Eide's cousin, Emily Hanson, speak to the court about how Eide's death has affected them.

"Mr. Beasley killed my baby boy and he should think of his name every day and he deserves the harshest sentence," Ciarletta said in court. Hanson also asked for a longer sentence for Beasley.

However, the court was bound by Minnesota sentencing guidelines and a joint plea agreement, Judge Joseph Chase said in court.

He was initially charged with felony third-degree murder,

a tactic used by prosecutors intended to target higher-level drug dealers

, in his most current case.

Beasley's 108-month conviction will be served concurrently with a 192-month sentence from a 2018 conviction related to selling heroin in Rochester.

Beasley agreed to plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter earlier this year in exchange for the dismissal of a felony third-degree control substance crime and for prosecutors to no longer seek the murder charge.

This plea was beneficial to the family of Eide, Beasley's attorney, Beau McGraw told the court. He was taking ownership of his role in Eide's death, McGraw said, and the plea prevented years of potential appeals.

"This would have been a very difficult trial," McGraw said in court.

Judge Chase apologized to the family for how long the case has dragged on, saying he was one of the judges who signed on to many of the continuances requested in the case.

Chase told Beasley that while he's aware of Beasley's rough childhood — Beasley's mother was addicted to crack cocaine and he began selling drugs when he was 13 years old — his decision to continue selling controlled substances has now taken the life of a man loved by his family.

Beasley's anticipated release date from prison is on Sept. 12, 2029, meaning he will be 48 years old when he is released.

Chase asked Beasley to do better during the second half of his life.

"That's all I can hope for you at this point," Chase told Beasley in court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment in Oronoco around 8:13 p.m. on April 21, 2017, to conduct a welfare check on the occupant after no one had been able to make contact with Eide.

A deputy entered the apartment and found the Eide dead in a bathroom. In the apartment, the deputy observed a small, plastic bag marked with a black spade symbol. The bag had a powdery material on top of it, along with a hypodermic needle. There was also an uncapped hypodermic needle and a metal spoon, according to court documents.

An autopsy revealed that Eide died of "multi-drug toxicity and overdose with the presence of heroin, acryl fentanyl [sic], morphine, buprenorphine, and codeine."

Acryl fentanyl is a potent opioid and a relatively uncommon fentanyl analog.

On the man's phone, deputies found text messages from April 20 to the early morning hours of April 21 between Eide and a woman that "appeared to primarily concern drug use."

Deputies interviewed the woman, who said she introduced Eide to Beasley so that he could buy heroin from Beasley.

In June 2017, investigators with the Rochester Police Department conducted controlled buys of heroin from Beasley using a confidential reliable informant. The packages bought by the informant and the ones found in Eide's apartment both had the black spade symbol, and investigators believed the two to be identical.

An analysis was also conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and found that both packages contained acryl fentanyl.