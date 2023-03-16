Former Rochester man sentenced in fentanyl case

CONCORD — Craig Wiggin, 44, formerly of Rochester, was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Wiggin conspired with other people to sell fentanyl to a person cooperating with the FBI and to an undercover FBI officer in July 2021, according to Young, who cited court documents and statements made in court. The drug sales occurred at various locations in Rochester and totaled approximately 225 grams of fentanyl.

Craig Wiggin, 44, formerly of Rochester, was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months months in federal prison.

“Fentanyl continues to be a major threat to the safety of New Hampshire citizens. Those individuals who choose to distribute the drug in New Hampshire will be vigorously prosecuted,” Young said in a prepared statement.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s New Hampshire Major Offender Task Force and the New Hampshire State Police’s Narcotics Investigations Unit. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Davis.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Former Rochester NH man sentenced in fentanyl case