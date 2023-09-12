Former Rochester man sentenced to probation for possessing child sexual abuse material

Sep. 12—ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old former Rochester man was sentenced to two years of supervised probation Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Olmsted County District Court.

Rithvik Hari, now of Winona, appeared before Judge Pamela King Tuesday, who ordered a stay of imposition in the case, in accordance with a joint plea agreement. If Hari violates his probation, he can be sent to prison.

Hari pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old, his only criminal charge in the case, earlier this year.

King sentenced Hari to two days in jail but credited him with two days for time served.

King also ordered Hari must successfully complete a sex offender program and have no contact with children or access to the internet without approval. Hari is required to register as a predatory offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hari was arrested Jan. 26, 2023, after investigators with the Rochester Police Department found several files on his home electronics connected to child sexual abuse materials. He is accused of downloading sexual abuse material of juveniles between 10 and 14 years old.