Former Rochester mayor's estranged husband pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Granison, 43, of Rochester pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was one of six people arrested in connection with a seven-month-long wiretap investigation, between August 2020 and May 2021.

Granison, according to federal prosecutors, was a mid-level player in a ring that was allegedly headed by Jason Siplin, 45. The group distributed large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine out of a Glenwood Avenue drug house, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew McGrath said in a statement. Granison regularly obtained bulk quantities of cocaine from Siplin, which he then sold to his own customers, McGrath said.

The criminal complaint details a number of instances where the six people allegedly coordinated on their cell phones to purchase, package and distribute cocaine.

Siplin has not pleaded guilty in federal court, but shared detailed admissions of heading a major drug network that peddled kilograms of cocaine at Christopher Wernle's trial in the beating death of Brighton business man Edward "Ted" Boucher, which could be used against him.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on May 19, 2021 investigators intercepted telephone calls between Granison and co-conspirator Dkeidron Dublin, during which the two discussed Granison resupplying Dublin with cocaine later that afternoon.

Surveillance officers watched Granison arrive outside Dublin’s Birch Crescent home in Rochester, observed Dublin leaving the residence and entering into Granison’s vehicle. Investigators then surrounded the vehicle and took both men into custody, according to the U.S Attorney's Office.

During the execution of search warrants on the vehicle and Dublin’s residence, 31 grams of cocaine and $1,241 in cash was recovered.

In March, Dublin was sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Warren, who last year pleaded guilty to an election law violation, resigned Dec. 1. The resignation resolved charges of campaign finance fraud and, separately, gun possession and child endangerment stemming from Granison's arrest and the raid of the pair's city home in which a firearm was found.

Granison faces between 5 and 40 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Justice Frank Geraci on Sept. 6.

