Former Rochester police officer accused of raping teen allowed to stay out of jail during court case

Feb. 15—ROCHESTER — A District judge will allow a former Rochester police officer accused of raping a teenager to continue to be released under certain conditions following a Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

Timothy Robert Morgenstern, 23, of Rochester, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving contact, and using minors in a sexual performance, all felonies. The charges also mention his position of authority over the victim.

Morgenstern is accused of

grooming a juvenile female and raping her

after meeting her as a coach at John Marshall High School in 2022, according to the criminal complaint.

District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Morgenstern to have no contact with the victim named in the criminal complaint, not to come within 300 feet of her school and not have any unsupervised contact with juveniles. He was also ordered to complete the booking process within two weeks.

Hayne also gave Morgenstern the option of paying a $30,000 bail or bond that would only require him to remain law abiding and appear for this next hearing.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for April 25, 2023.

Morgenstern was an officer with RPD from Oct. 7, 2021, to Oct. 6, 2022, according to RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

He served as a volunteer speech coach at John Marshall High School from November 2021 to June 2022, according to a statement from Rochester Public Schools.

"During his period of volunteer coaching, we received no complaints about Mr. Morgenstern's conduct. By the time Mr. Morgenstern was placed on leave by the Rochester Police Department, he was no longer involved in Rochester Public Schools in any capacity," part of the statement reads.

The initial report was made to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Sept. 27, 2022, and was shared with RPD on Sept. 29, 2022, because the incident is alleged to have happened in Rochester, according to Grayson.

Story continues

Morgenstern was placed on administrative leave after he reported to work for an overtime shift at 6 a.m. on Oct. 1 due to a shift shortage, Grayson wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

"Once administration learned he was covering the shift shortage, he was removed from the schedule and placed on administrative leave," Grayson wrote.

He received two complaints during his time at RPD, one on Feb. 4, 2022, and one on Sept. 29, 2022, according to data obtained by the Post Bulletin from a public records request. Both complaints were investigated and no disciplinary action was taken.

The city has declined to release the complaint filed the day RPD received information from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office that Morgenstern had allegedly had criminal sexual contact with a juvenile, citing a city policy for probationary employees.

The city policy allows for the termination of probationary employees for any cause during their first six months of employment as at-will employees. The police department's union contract requires the city to find just cause for any discipline, regardless of length of time served in the department and has a probationary period of a year. Morgenstern was also several months past his six-month mark with the department when he was terminated.

Termination under the city's probationary policy is not considered discipline, according to Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage.

"The general policy, which applies to all city employees, is six months. Police officers are an exception, via their contract, with a longer period," Spindler-Krage wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "The same 'at-will' parameters apply, regardless of six months or one year."

Spindler-Krage did not respond to a request to provide a city policy that states this but did point out that Morgenstern did not challenge the termination decision by the city.

Grayson did not provide an answer when asked why the department waited several months to notify the public they had terminated an officer due to suspected sexual assault beyond saying the department notified the public when the criminal complaint against him was filed.

She also did not respond to questions regarding Morgenstern alleged grooming of the juvenile while he was on duty with RPD or if the department is reviewing any of the incidents he responded to as an officer.

A data request by the Post Bulletin for several incident reports Morgenstern responded to as an officer is currently pending with the Rochester Police records department.

Morgenstern's criminal complaint reflects a sexual assault and the sending of explicit pictures while he was off-duty, which was confirmed by the Post Bulletin in a review of incidents he responded to during his time with the department.

"The conduct outlined in this case is inconsistent with the core values of our department," RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement released the day charges against Morgenstern were filed.

The Fillmore County Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

According to the criminal complaint:

While working as a coach at John Marshall High School, Morgenstern groomed a 16-year-old female over the course of several months. Morgenstern's overnight shift at RPD allowed him to talk with her late into the night when the pair started talking outside of school.

Morgenstern communicated with the juvenile via Snapchat and instructed her to delete their messages.

He is accused of sending and requesting lewd pictures of the juvenile.

Morgenstern also raped the juvenile in his Rochester home in late June of 2022, the juvenile told law enforcement.

Law enforcement found evidence on electronic devices that corroborated what the juvenile reported.

Morgenstern denied sexually assaulting the juvenile when questioned by law enforcement. He also said he notified the head coach of the high school about an email the juvenile is alleged to have sent him. (No emails regarding that notification were found following a Post Bulletin public data request to Rochester Public Schools.)

He was not on duty at the time of the alleged assault in his home.

Jordan Shearer contributed to this story.