Former Rochester police officer charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

A former Rochester police officers was arrested Tuesday, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to New York State Police, Shawn Jordan, 39, of South Bristol, Ontario County, was charged with first-degree rape, a felony. He is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in South Bristol sometime between April and June of 2022.

Jordan was taken to the Ontario County Jail ahead of his arraignment, troopers said.

Jordan was arrested in March and was accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl and acting in a lewd manner while on an online video chat. In March, he was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Jordan was suspended from the Rochester Police Department without pay in March.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley earlier this year said police were concerned that there may be others impacted by Jordan and his actions.

Anyone with information related to Jordan or the investigation is asked to contact the State Police at (585) 398-4100. State Police handled both of these investigations.

Anyone who is aware of any sort of child abuse is asked to contact law enforcement, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes at (585) 394-2573 or the Bivona Child Advocacy Center at (585) 935-7800.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shawn Jordan charged with rape of 13-year-old girl