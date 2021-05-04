Former Rochester police officer facing charges of tampering with a witness

May 4—A former Rochester police officer is facing new charges after he reportedly contacted the alleged victim in a criminal sexual conduct case and urged the person to talk to someone about changing their story.

Joshua Paul Laber, 43, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree tampering with a witness. He was arrested on a warrant Monday and made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court that same day, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for Laber's arrest on April 30 "given the risk to Victim, public safety, and the risk that evidence will be destroyed if Defendant were to appear by summons," the complaint reads. "Defendant has already instructed Victim to delete conversations."

Judge Christina Stevens set unconditional bail at $20,000 for Laber on Monday morning. Stevens did not set conditional bail for Laber. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 6.

Rochester police were contacted on April 13, 2021, for a report of a harassment call. A witness reported that Laber had contact with the alleged victim in a March 2020 case via Pinterest, in which he blamed the person for ruining his life and said he could not go on living anymore and that the person should talk to someone about changing their story, according to the criminal complaint.

Laber is a former member of the Rochester Police Department, but he was not an RPD employee at the time of this alleged incident or the alleged incident in 2020. He had been with the department for almost nine years, and resigned in September 2012.

In March 2020, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in an email that "The conduct alleged in the charges filed against Mr. Laber are absolutely contrary to the department's mission and core values."

Laber was charged in March 2020 with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving minors. Both are felonies. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 13, 2020. A motion hearing in that case is scheduled for May 7.

In that case, Rochester police were alerted by Olmsted County Social Services after a juvenile reported that they believed there was a camera in a bathroom where they showered at Laber's residence. The juvenile's age and gender are not listed in court records, but the charge notes that the person was under 16 years old.

A search warrant was executed at Laber's residence in January 2020, and investigators reportedly found a laptop containing multiple pornographic images believed to be child pornography involving girls ages 10-12, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators also allegedly found images that appeared to be of the juvenile, fully clothed, taken from behind while they were at Laber's residence.