Former Rochester social worker accused of sexually assaulting client ordered on GPS and phone monitoring

Jul. 3—ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman accused of sexually assaulting a client of hers while working as a therapist can be released from jail provided she submit to GPS and phone monitoring following a Monday, July 3, 2023, hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

Mandy Erin Hyland, 42, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct while she was in a prohibited occupational relationship.

Hyland was working as a licensed clinical social worker for a Rochester psychology office when she allegedly sexually assaulted a man who was seeing her as a client.

Minnesota statute

bars certain occupations

, like psychologists and massage therapists, from engaging in sexual relationships with clients.

In addition to the GPS monitoring, District Judge Christa Daily ordered Hyland to have no contact with the man, trespassed Hyland from the man's residence, submit to phone monitoring software and hold no position of authority over vulnerable adults.

Hyland has continued to contact the man, senior attorney for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office Joseph Rosholt said in court Monday.

Rosholt cited concerns about interstate travel during the hearing, saying that if Hyland is convicted, she faces a presumptive detention sentence.

Hyland asked for and was granted the ability to travel on a mission trip to Honduras later this month with her family. Her attorney, Chris Cain, cited her extensive ties to the community and her lack of criminal history in asking Daily to honor the request.

Rosholt also asked the court to bar Hyland from possessing controlled substances or alcohol since she is accused of giving her former client those substances while he was seeing her as part of his participation in Olmsted County Drug Court. Daily denied that request, saying that she already barred Hyland from contacting the man so it should not be a problem.

Daily also ordered Hyland can be released on an unconditional $250,000 bail or bond, which would only require her to remain law abiding and attend her future court dates.

Hyland is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hyland is accused of sexually assaulting a male client of hers and engaging in a relationship that caused him fear and confusion from his ongoing entanglement with Hyland.

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Hyland following an April 5, 2023, report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

In addition to sexually assaulting her client, Hyland sent explicit photos of herself to the man, including at least one photo she sent from her former workplace, police say.

Law enforcement has video that confirms the prohibited relationship between the pair.

Police reviewed text messages sent from Hyland to the man that also confirmed the accusations.

"I love you [Victim]. I want to love you forever. I want you to love me forever," Hyland allegedly wrote in one text.

Former co-workers of Hyland told police that she separated from the Rochester office following the revelation of her conduct with the man.

"(The man) said that he grew attached to Hyland while she was his therapist because she was the one person he could trust," part of the complaint states.

The man has unsuccessfully tried to cut off contact with Hyland, authorities said.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.