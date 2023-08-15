Former Rochester social worker order to cease practice following sex crime charges

Aug. 15—ROCHESTER — A former Rochester social worker has been ordered to cease practicing by the Minnesota Board of Social Work following a criminal sex charge in Olmsted County District Court.

The board issued a stipulation to cease practice on Aug. 14, 2023, against Mandy Erin Hyland, 42, of Stewartville. She was charged in June with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct while she was in a prohibited occupational relationship.

Hyland was working as a licensed independent clinical social worker for a Rochester psychology office when she allegedly

sexually assaulted a man who was seeing her as a client.

Minnesota statute

bars certain occupations,

like psychologists and massage therapists, from engaging in sexual relationships with clients.

The stipulation is not considered a disciplinary action, according to the order issued by the board, and no disciplinary will be initiated provided she complies with the order.

The board may resume its investigation into Hyland following the conclusion of her criminal case.

If Hyland violates the stipulation, the board may file a case with the Office of Administrative Hearings and if an administrative law judge finds she violated the stipulation, she may face discipline like suspension or revocation of her license.

Hyland was first licensed as an independent clinical social worker in 2012 and as a licensed social worker in 2008.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hyland is accused of sexually assaulting a male client of hers and engaging in a relationship that caused him fear and confusion from his ongoing entanglement with Hyland.

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Hyland following an April 5, 2023, report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

In addition to sexually assaulting her client, Hyland sent explicit photos of herself to the man, including at least one photo she sent from her former workplace, police say.

Law enforcement has video that confirms the prohibited relationship between the pair.

Police reviewed text messages sent from Hyland to the man that also confirmed the accusations.

"I love you [the man]. I want to love you forever. I want you to love me forever," Hyland allegedly wrote in one text.

Former co-workers of Hyland told police that she separated from the Rochester office following the revelation of her conduct with the man.

"(The man) said that he grew attached to Hyland while she was his therapist because she was the one person he could trust," part of the complaint states.

The man has unsuccessfully tried to cut off contact with Hyland, authorities said.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.