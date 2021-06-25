Former Rochester woman sentenced to more than two decades in prison in espionage case

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·4 min read

Jun. 25—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former Rochester woman was sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison after admitting that she passed classified national defense information to a person she believed would be providing it to Lebanese Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 62, formerly of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday, June 23, to 23 years in prison for delivering classified national defense information to aid a foreign government.

In handing down the prison sentence, The Washington Post quoted U.S. District Judge John D. Bates as describing her as a sympathetic individual with an otherwise inspiring life story who served her adopted country alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

"There is no question in my mind that the offense conduct to which the defendant admitted endangered U.S. military personnel and human assets' work with the United States and accordingly posed a significant threat to national security," he said, according to the Post.

Thompson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in March 2021 to the charge. Two other charges, conspiracy to deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government and willful retention of national defense information, were dismissed.

"This case should serve as a clear reminder to all of those entrusted with national defense information that unilaterally disclosing such information for personal gain, or that of others, is not selfless or heroic; it is criminal," Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr., of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, said in a statement. "By knowingly distributing classified information that would be passed onto a designated foreign terrorist organization, Mariam Thompson put our national defense in danger."

Despite a lengthy career as a linguist for the U.S. military in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, Thompson ran a business in Rochester for years called Mary's Cleaning Service. She was active in local business networking groups, and sold cookies at a booth at the early Rochester Downtown Alliance's Thursdays on First and Third Street festivals.

"I fully accept responsibility for my actions. I am not proud of what I have done, and am filled with sadness and regret for what happened," she wrote in a letter addressed to Bates.

Thompson was arrested in winter 2020 in Iraq. She had been working as a contract linguist at a U.S. military facility and was given "top-secret government security clearance," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

She was born in Beirut, Lebanon, immigrated to the U.S. in 1990, and became a citizen in 1993.

As part of the plea, Thompson admitted that beginning in 2017, she communicated with a person using a video-chat feature on a secure text and voice-messaging application.

Thompson, who had developed a romantic interest in the person, learned that the "unindicted co-conspirator" had a family member who was in the Lebanese Ministry of the Interior.

In her letter to the judge, she wrote that she figured she was getting old, with no one to hold her when she cried or to warm her with love and care.

"I needed love and when I found this person, he promised me a good life with great love," she wrote. "He made me dream about the smiling future, but I did not know that it was all lies and that he was just taking advantage of me to reach his goals. When I discovered his lies, I stopped, but it was too late."

Following the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Suleimani in December 2019, the person asked Thompson to provide "them" with information about the "human assets" who had helped the U.S. to target Suleimani.

"Thompson admitted that she understood 'them' to be Lebanese Hezbollah, including an unnamed high-ranking military commander," the news release states.

In early January 2020, Thompson began accessing dozens of files concerning human intelligence sources, including true names of the individuals, photos and personal identification data.

"When she was arrested by the FBI on Feb. 27, 2020, Thompson had used her access to classified national defense information to provide her co-conspirator with the identities of at least eight clandestine human assets; at least 10 U.S. targets; and multiple tactics, techniques and procedures," the news release states.

In the letter Thompson wrote to the court, she said she received letters of appreciation from Gen. David Petraeus as well as the Medal of Hero in the War Against Terrorism.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one-week lockdown from midnight Friday as authorities struggle to contain a spike in the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus in the city. The Australian Medical Association said the move was not enough and called for a complete lockdown of the country's biggest city. People who live or have worked in the four local government council areas in Sydney in the last two weeks have been ordered to stay at home except for urgent reasons, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

  • Senior Japanese lawmaker accuses Toshiba activists of short-termism

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A senior member of Japan's ruling party on Thursday accused activist investors in Toshiba Corp of focusing only on short-term profits and called for better monitoring of such investors to protect economic security. Once a crown jewel of corporate Japan, Toshiba has been battered by accounting scandals stretching back to 2015 and massive writedowns for its U.S. nuclear business as well as the sale of its semiconductor unit, leaving it a shadow of its former self. The comments from Akira Amari, a former economy minister and an influential lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, are some of the sharpest yet after an investigation commissioned by Toshiba shareholders revealed this month that Toshiba's management colluded with the government to put pressure on foreign activist investors to support the management.

  • Weapon being tested to see if it was used to kill Texas boy

    Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel. The weapon was being tested to see if it was the one used to kill Samuel Olson, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters Thursday. “We’re not going to stop until we get justice for little Samuel,” said Beall, who declined to say what type of weapon was found or used to kill the boy.

  • Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested

    A man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured several others, some seriously, in the southern city of Wuerzburg Friday before being shot by police and arrested, German authorities said. Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

  • Man charged in girlfriend’s death killed by US Marshals outside NC Walmart, feds say

    He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.

  • Gold futures end higher to tally first weekly climb in 4 weeks

    Gold futures end higher on Friday to score a weekly gain, finding support from a decline in the U.S. dollar over the course of the week, as traders weigh data showing a rise in U.S. inflation, but no change to consumer spending.

  • Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing for George Floyd's murder

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appeared in court on Friday to be sentenced for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing. A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on April 20 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-georgefloyd-idCAKBN2C716I of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors asked several members of Floyd's family to address Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill as the hearing got underway.

  • American city grapples with spike in murder

    Protests… And the flashing lights of police cruisers… Visual reminders for residents of Rochester, New York that violence has taken over their city.ELIJAH ROSS: “…It don't make no sense, broad daylight.”Elijah Ross recently lost his friend Eric Ruise – he was gunned down outside a pharmacy during the day. His murder - one of many plaguing the medium sized city of Rochester.With 34 homicides already this year, Rochester is on pace for 70 killings in 2021 – which would be a record high and a sharp increase from 52 last year. And according to police data, Rochester’s per-capita murder rate exceeds that of Chicago, one of the most violent large cities in the United States.Residents and officials are struggling to explain why.MALIK EVANS: "There are way too many drugs and guns permeating this community."Malik Evans won the Democratic primary for mayor. He says one major problem for the city is the relationship between police and the community… strained to a breaking point by high-profile incidents, like the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. MALIK EVANS: “So you now have people who are less likely to want to trust or work with the police and go and get what the streets call street justice, because they don't have those relationships with the police, because of what happened with City Hall and the police department as it related to the Daniel Prude situation…” Prude stopped breathing during an altercation with police in March 2020 - and later died in a hospital. The incident ignited protests and months later, body-cam video was released showing Prude naked and facedown in the street. Officers put a hood over his head after Prude, apparently suffering a mental crisis, said he had contracted COVID-19. A grand jury earlier this year voted not to indict the officers involved. Rochester is hardly alone in facing rising crime and an increasingly complicated relationship between the local community and police. Statistics show there’s been a sharp rise in violence nationwide since last year. Some criminologists believe the national uprising over police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, made residents of high-crime areas even less likely to assist police in investigations, exacerbating a longstanding problem. MARCELLA CUNNINGHAM, COMMUNITY ACTIVIST: "When you have murders that happen in broad daylight, somebody saw something. I know the community is afraid, but we got to speak up.”Accountability... and more reliable police protection overall: That’s what many community activists are now calling for. The Rochester Police Department did not respond to questions about the causes of the rising homicide rate or its efforts to stem the violence.

  • 10 Things in Politics: GOP's salivating over Hunter Biden

    And Mike Pence hits back at Donald Trump.

  • Biden's on track for two big achievements. Here's how it all could get derailed

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Top House Republican group urges its members to 'lean into the culture wars' and fight critical race theory

    Rep. Jim Banks celebrated the "organic" movement of parents demanding that their kids' schools not teach about systemic racism.

  • Floyd's 7-year-old daughter heard at Chauvin's sentencing

    George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.” Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing f or former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

  • Trump Organization could face criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutor -NY Times

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Manhattan district attorney’s office has told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump it is considering filing criminal charges against his family business in connection with fringe benefits it awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday. The district attorney, Cyrus Vance, could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg as soon as next week, the newspaper said, citing several people with knowledge of the matter. Lawyers for the Trump Organization could not immediately be reached for comment.

  • Man seen sexually assaulting child behind dumpster near NC mall, police say

    The suspect claims he’s had a 40-year affiliation with Boy Scouts of America, according to police.

  • Judge denies Derek Chauvin's request for new trial: What to know about sentencing for murder of George Floyd

    Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, a judge denied his request for a new trial. Here's what to know.

  • Surfside condo collapse: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for

    Rescue crews worked through the night, in the rain, to search for dozens of people after a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: President Biden announced Friday afternoon that he spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). "We sent the best people from FEMA down there," Biden said at a press conference. "We're going to stay with them.""We really appreciate ha

  • Goodbye, V6 : The reasons why six-cylinder engines are on their way out in most new cars

    Six-cylinder engines in passenger cars are disappearing. Except for luxury brands, mainstream cars increasingly don't offer once-mainstay V6 engines.

  • Science Says Eating Chocolate in the Morning Can Help You Burn Fat and Reduce Your Blood Sugar

    Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers say having this sweet breakfast treat in moderation could lower "ad libitum energy intake," leading to a reduction in hunger.

  • A US Air Force Ghostrider gunship crew received awards for saving 88 lives with nearly 2 hours of non-stop fire

    The heavily armed gunship poured fire on the enemy, clearing the way for helicopters to rescue wounded troops.

  • Matt Gaetz’s Tweet About Defunding FBI Lasted Less Than A Minute Online

    The embattled Florida Republican immediately deleted a post about the law enforcement agency investigating him for possible sex trafficking.