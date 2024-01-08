Former Rockford bodybuilder, Mr. Universe found guilty on domestic violence charges

An accomplished Rockford bodybuilder has once again been found guilty on several domestic violence charges.

Jeffery Primm, who won the 1999 WNBF Mr. Universe title, initially pleaded guilty on Dec. 4, 2018, to two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery of a child. Two weeks later, he filed a motion to withdraw that plea.

Primm had the conviction vacated in 2020 by Judge Randy Wilt and had a new jury trial.

The case had been moving slowly since Wilt's 2020 ruling, due in part to numerous attorney changes.

Primm was found guilty of four counts of aggravated domestic battery, one count of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery, according to the state's attorney's office.

Authorities said Primm physically abused a woman from 2013 to 2015, including beating her with a belt. The victim was also kicked, punched, threatened and strangled by Primm, authorities said.

Primm also forced the victim to sleep in an unheated shed in the back yard without clothing or blankets.

Primm is scheduled to be sentenced on the charges in March.

Primm also won the Mr. Chicagoland, Mr. Illinois, Mr. World and USA bodybuilding titles. He was the owner of Primm and Proper Gym, 6122 Mulford Village Drive.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford bodybuilder Jeffrey Primm guilty on domestic violence charges