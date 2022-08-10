ROCKFORD — A former Rockford police detective pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Joshua Grover, 46, of Roscoe, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four class 2 counts of possession of child pornography. The victim was under the age of 13, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Grover was arrested and charged last September after authorities found child pornography inside of Grover's Roscoe home. Grover was placed on administrative leave from the police department following the arrest.

“Individuals who trade or sell child pornography are perpetuating the exploitation and abuse of children across the country and the globe. It is particularly abhorrent that any member of law enforcement, who is sworn to protect residents of their communities, would contribute to the victimization of children and their families,” Raoul said in a news release. “I am proud to continue the partnerships with law enforcement agencies that are helping us hold these individuals accountable for their heinous actions.”

Raoul’s office is prosecuting the case with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office.

Grover’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Former Rockford police detective pleads guilty to child porn charges