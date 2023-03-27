Former Rockford teacher, scout leader enters plea deal in sex case

The former Rockford Catholic school teacher and Boy Scout leader charged in a child sex case has pleaded guilty to attempted grooming charges.

Richard Reynolds, who taught at St. Peter School and All Saints Academy from 1998 to 2021, also agreed to a sentence of two years of specialized sex offender probation as part of the guilty plea.

Reynolds, 57, was charged with grooming, an offense prosecutors say occurred between September 2019 and March 2021.

Authorities said Reynolds sent direct messages on social media asking the victim to take pictures while performing sexual acts.

At the time, Reynolds was on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a co-director of CanyonCamp, a scout camp near Stockton.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said the victim, who was younger than 18 at the time, knew Reynolds through Reynolds' association with the Boy Scouts of America. Reynolds has since been barred from volunteering with the organization.

Reynolds was charged in Kane County because the victim received the messages at his home in Kane County.

Terms of specialized sex offender probation include counseling, maintaining daily activity logs, polygraph testing and adhering to a curfew.

Reynolds is prohibited from possessing sexually explicit materials, visiting pornographic websites, contacting the victim and having unsupervised contact with any child 17 years old or younger.

In addition, Reynolds must register for 10 years as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Reynolds was hired to teach at Holy Family Catholic School in 2021, but was placed on leave before the school year started when the Diocese of Rockford learned he was under investigation. He announced his retirement in October 2021.

