Former Rockland County corrections officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment

A former Rockland County corrections officer has pleaded guilty to felony unlawful imprisonment, after a 2021 investigation into activity in the Rockland County Jail, District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II’s office said Monday.

John Kezek, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and formerly of the village of Florida, New York, pleaded guilty to the first-degree unlawful imprisonment charge as well as to forcible touching, a misdemeanor, the District Attorney’s office statement said.

A July 26 sentencing is scheduled. Kezek will be sentenced to five years of probation with a permanent order of protection for the victim, according to the statement.

The charges were based on allegations by a female victim who was a jail employee and came into contact with Kezek while he worked in an official capacity as a corrections officer, according to the District Attorney's office.

The statement said that “due to the nature of the crimes and to protect the identity of the victim, very limited information can be released.”

In 2021, Kezek was indicted on charges of first- and third-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, the Journal News reported at the time.

The jail and its corrections officers are supervised by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, which said in a 2021 statement that once it was made aware of the allegations, an internal investigation started and the accusations were referred to the District Attorney's Office.

“As a corrections officer, you have a critical responsibility to uphold the law and protect those who are under your supervision,” Walsh said in the statement on Monday. “The actions by the defendant have not only harmed the victim but have also undermined the efforts of the many dedicated and hardworking corrections officers who strive to maintain the highest standards of the profession.”

Kezek's attorney, Alan Abramson, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ex-Rockland corrections officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment