Former Rockland DA Bongiorno gets Clarkstown justice nod, run for seat in November too

NEW CITY - Michael Bongiorno has worked as a prosecutor and defense attorney, making cases before judges and juries for several decades.

Bongiorno, 67, will now sit on the bench making those decisions and casting verdicts as Clarkstown town justice. The Town Board is appointing Bongiorno as a judge when it meets Tuesday night, Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Bongiorno said Tuesday that he will run for a four-year term on Nov. 7 among five candidates seeking three seats on the court.

Justice Courts handle misdemeanor criminal cases, felony arraignments, and civil cases, such as landlord-tenant issues, small claims disputes, and zoning violations. The part-time position pays $93,063, according to the town's salary schedule for 2023.

Bongiorno succeeds Scott Ugell, who sat on the bench for three decades before announcing his retirement on June 25 in the face of an investigation into improprieties by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Bongiorno, however, can put on the black robes after the five board members appoint him and he's sworn in by Orangetown Justice Patrick Loftus.

"I am honored the Town Board has given me this opportunity to continue my career-long involvement in public service," Bongiorno said. "It's important for attorneys and others to commit to public service. This is a chance for me to use my extensive experience in the law to serve the public."

Hoehmann said several attorneys sought the position but Bongiorno's career credentials and reputation for integrity won out. Hoehmann said the board needed to appoint a third justice to ease a backlog of cases that have developed since Ugell resigned in June.

"He’s eminently qualified," Hoehmann said. "He's someone, as a three-term district attorney and defense attorney, who has a highly respected reputation. The voters will decide but in the short term, I don't think we could pick anyone more qualified."

The Clarkstown Republican Committee chose Bongiorno for justice to succeed Ugell, whose term would have expired in December 2025. The party could choose a candidate because Ugell announced he was leaving office after the June primary.

On the ballot in November are Bongiorno, Democratic Justices Howard Gerber and David Ascher, along with Democrat Aimee Pollak, and Republican Kevin Hobbs.

Bongiorno said he expects a slight learning curve in some legal areas since he's not totally familiar with all civil procedures, such as landlord-tenant issues. The state provides attorneys to advise justices on issues and the law.

Bongiorno said he would continue his private practice, noting he still represents people charged with homicides and other crimes. He can practice in all courts but local justice courts unless the judge is a non-lawyer.

Bongiorno handles what are called 18B cases, representing clients under specific financial levels who can't be represented by the Rockland Public Defender's Office.

"I don't have to give up my private practice and I will continue to take cases but I will be limited," he said.

Bongiorno's experience included prosecuting from 1981 to 1995 for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He received a gubernatorial appointment as Rockland district attorney in 1995 after Kenneth Gribetz resigned after pleading guilty to two federal misdemeanor charges.

Bongiorno won two, four-year terms as district attorney, losing to Thomas Zugibe by a razor-thin margin in 2007. He then became an attorney for the New York State Attorney General's Office Organized Crime Task Force from 2008-2011.

