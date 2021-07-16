Former Rockwall ISD teacher sentenced for online solicitation of student

Jul. 16—A former Rockwall Independent School District teacher has been sentenced to prison for sending one of his students sexually explicit emails.

Marc Allison, 50, was also alleged to have committed multiple other sexual assaults against the 8th grader at Cain Middle School.

According to a report from the Rockwall County District Attorney's Office, District Court Judge Brett Hall sentenced Allison, a former Cain Middle School orchestra teacher, to 10 years in a Texas prison for sending the emails.

Heath Department of Public Safety officers arrested Allison in October 2019 after the student reported the emails and other abuse to her school resource officer. In addition to the emails, the student reported that Marc Allison touched her breast while hugging her in class, purchased her a sex toy, and brought syringes to school in an attempt to draw and drink her blood.

Detectives investigated the abuse with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, and Marc Allison was ultimately arrested and indicted by a Rockwall County Grand Jury for the third degree felony offense of online solicitation of a minor and the second degree felony offenses of indecency with a child — sexual contact and improper relationship educator/student.

At the time he was taken into custody, the Rockwall ISD administration sent a letter notifying parents of Allison's arrest and status with the school district.

The July 8 sentencing, which was pursuant to a plea bargain agreement supported by the child's family, occurred after Allison pleaded guilty. Allison received the maximum punishment of ten years in prison for the solicitation charge and received 10 years probation for each of the indecency with a child and improper relationship indictments.

Allison will be required to complete the probation after the prison sentence, and he is subject to an additional 20 years in prison if he fails to comply with the terms of his probation. Allison must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"Marc Allison used his position as an educator to commit the ultimate violation of trust, and this child showed great courage by disclosing the abuse," said Rockwall County Assistant District Attorney Justin Almand. "Our thanks to law enforcement including Heath Department of Public Safety Detective Scott Trammell (ret.) and Captain Michael Morgan, Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman, and the professionals at the Children's Advocacy Center for Rockwall County."

"Bad people can hide in plain sight," said Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper. "Please take an opportunity to sit your children down and talk about inappropriate behavior. Make sure they know that they can always talk to a trusted adult if they are made to feel uncomfortable in any situation — even at school."