Former Ron DeSantis Appointee Offers Insight Into How The Governor Will Combat Trump

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) suggested how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will take on former President Donald Trump if and when the governor jumps into the 2024 presidential race, which he is expected to do imminently.

Moskowitz, who joined Congress in January, served as DeSantis’ director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management from 2019 to 2021.

Talking to CNN’s “This Morning” show on Monday, Moskowitz described DeSantis as “extremely bright,” detail-oriented and data-driven ― but said he disagreed with many of the extremist policies the governor has pushed in recent months

“He’s data-driven, so he’s going to look at the numbers,” Moskowitz said on whether DeSantis will take off the “kid gloves” with which he’s been treating GOP front-runner Trump so far.

DeSantis will “test his messages” and figure out “what is working and what is not working” before he attacks, he added.

Moskowitz acknowledged, though, “If you’re going to go take down Donald Trump, you’re going to have to play on his level.” So far, DeSantis has only lightly attacked Trump, likely for fear of offending the former president’s base.

With DeSantis and, possibly, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) about to join Trump in the race, Moskowitz warned the GOP primary is “about to turn into a UFC-WWE fight.” He told people to “buckle up and strap in because this is going to be something we’ve not seen.”

Watch the interview here:

"This is something we've not seen, you know, you don't get around Donald Trump. You're going to have to go through Donald Trump."@JaredEMoskowitz says "the Republican primary is about to turn into a UFC-WWE fight": pic.twitter.com/pkwAJuUOXK — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) May 22, 2023

Related...