Former ‘rookie teacher of the year’ accused of molesting Florida student in her car multiple times

A woman who was once named “rookie teacher of the year” at a Florida middle school was being held on a slew of sex charges Tuesday after police said she molested a former student for about two months.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, is accused of sexting a 14-year-old boy and engaging in sexual acts with him multiple times in her car while parked outside a mall, a pharmacy and other sites. The alleged victim, who is now in high school, used to be her student at Hialeah Middle School in Miami-Dade County.

The abuse began in August after Lopez-Murray texted the boy to express “her feelings toward” him, leading to a meeting over coffee that ended with her sexually abusing him in her car, the teen reportedly told detectives in a recent interview. They went on to have multiple encounters in the vehicle, with some of them happening after the suspect picked him up from basketball practice, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

The nearly two-month abuse ended over the weekend after the victim’s sister found “explicit text messages and photos” from Lopez-Murray on his cellphone and alerted their dad, authorities said. The father inspected the teen’s phone and found photos of the suspect’s “exposed breasts and vagina” as well as messages detailing previous sex encounters, according to the report.

Lopez-Murray, who won the ‘rookie teacher of the year’ title in 2017, was arrested Monday on charges including molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, engaging in a sexual act with a child, promoting sexual performance by a child and unlawful use of a communications device, jail records show.

One of the attorneys representing the suspect said in a short statement to the Herald that their client is “presumed innocent until proven guilty,”

“We hope everyone is patient, doesn’t rush to judgment and respects the family’s privacy,” attorney Landon Ray said.

The Miami-Dade school district said officials have begun the process to fire Lopez-Murray.