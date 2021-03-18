Former roommate says Georgia suspected shooter expressed shame over sex addiction

A former roommate of the Georgia man charged with eight murders in attacks at Atlanta-area day spas said the shooter told him of an addiction that compelled him to visit massage parlors seeking sex.

Video Transcript

{"iserror":true,"errors":{"not_found":"The requested resource was not found"}}

Recommended Stories

  • The shooter blamed sex addiction, but experts have 'no doubt' the Atlanta killings were racially motivated

    Experts say the Atlanta spa shootings are related to America's "long history" of sexualizing and dehumanizing Asian women.

  • South Korea rights panel probes whether mandated COVID tests for foreigners is discriminatory

    South Korea's National Human Rights Commission confirmed on Friday it is investigating whether policies adopted by several local governments requiring all foreign workers to be tested for coronavirus are discriminatory. Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi Province are among a number of local governments that have ordered all foreign workers to be tested, drawing criticism from South Korean lawmakers, university officials, and foreign ambassadors. But on Friday officials in Seoul told Reuters there was no plan to review the rules, while Gyeonggi noted it had dropped a separate requirement that foreigners test negative before being hired for a job.

  • 27 Best Table Lamps and Bedside Lamps of 2021

    💡 Light up your life 💡Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • South Korea seen revising rules on tests for foreign workers

    Rules singling out foreign workers for mandatory coronavirus testing in parts of South Korea will soon be partially revised, diplomatic missions and commerce organisations said on Thursday after they had complained to authorities. Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi Province are among a number of local governments that have ordered all foreign workers to be tested, drawing accusations of xenophobia. In an email message to French citizens late on Thursday, France's Ambassador Philippe Lefort said that due to the intervention of the diplomatic community as well as the European and American chambers of commerce, authorities were "on the verge of partially modifying the measures."

  • Sheriff's Captain: Spa Shooting Suspect Was Having 'Really Bad Day'

    Capt. Jay Baker of Georgia's Cherokee Sheriff's Office drew criticism for his comment about the killings of eight people, including six Asian women.

  • Elderly Asian woman turns tables on alleged attacker

    The 76-year-old says the attack in San Francisco was totally unprovoked. She hit back, sending the man to the hospital on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

  • Amazon Starts Deliveries Using Electric Rivian Vans In San Francisco

    At the end of 2020, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) was spotted testing all-electric delivery vans in California. The new delivery van is produced by Michigan-based Rivian, a new manufacturer of electric vehicles. Amazon announced a purchase of 100,000 delivery vans from Rivian back in 2019 and invested $2 billion in the company. Amazon has begun public testing of the vans in San Francisco, California, according to CNBC. Last month, Amazon started using the vans for deliveries in Los Angeles. Amazon plans to use the electric vans in 14 cities by the end of 2021. San Francisco was selected as a test city due to its “great customers, unique terrain and climate,” according to Amazon. “From what we’ve seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that," Amazon global fleet and products director Ross Rachey reportedly said. Amazon is slowly transitioning to electric vehicles. To make the change, Amazon has added thousands of electric vehicle chargers to its delivery stations. For now, the vehicles are being driven by Amazon employees who are specially trained to operate the electric vehicles. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Amazon. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Driving On Autopilot Crashes Into Michigan State Police VehicleTesla Model Y Bodies Spotted At Gigafactory Berlin: Has Production Testing Started?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • German archbishop offers to resign after Church abuse cover-up report

    The Archbishop of Hamburg offered to step down on Thursday after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases over decades. In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims, mostly under the age of 14. The team of lawyers who carried out the report said there were 75 cases in which church officials had failed to carry out their duty although it cleared the Archbishop of Cologne who had commissioned the investigation.

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked in San Francisco fights back

    An elderly woman who was attacked on Market Street in San Francisco, the latest victim in a wave of attacks on Asians in the Bay Area, turned the tables on her assailant, leaving him with injuries that required a trip to the hospital. CBS San Francisco's Andrea Nakano has the exclusive interview with the woman.

  • ‘Lady Tank’ going to prison for helping run teen sex trafficking ring in Lexington

    India “Lady Tank” Cuyler and her partner Donnell Woodard used the internet to sell sex with underage girls in Columbia area motels. Police and the FBI shut them down.

  • Indiana investigates nurse who unhooked oxygen from COVID-19 patient, report shows

    An Indiana nurse is accused of removing the oxygen mask from a nursing home resident who died hours later, a state health inspection report shows.

  • Ceramic Easter Trees Bring a Bit of Nostalgia to Your Holiday Decor

    The iconic holiday silhouette debuts with a festive spring look.

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

  • Coronavirus vaccine in numbers: First dose jabs near 26 million

    Government data up to March 17 shows that of the 27,614,526 jabs given in the UK so far, 25,735,472 were first doses - a rise of 462,246 on the previous day. Some 1,879,054 were second doses, an increase of 119,609.

  • Man pepper-sprays and stabs dog to death in fight with its owner, California cops say

    The man got into a fight with the dog’s owner in the street, police said.

  • Airlines test new digital passports as proof of vaccination or Covid test results

    Governments are likely to require travelers to have some form of proof of vaccination in the near future, but critics say that could lead to inequity.

  • Sheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shooting

    Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds issued a statement on Thursday saying the department regrets "any heartache" caused by the remarks of a spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, who said the suspect in three shootings at Asian spas in Georgia was having "a bad day." The shootings left eight people dead, including four victims at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. During a Wednesday press conference, Baker said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told officers he had a "sex addiction," and was "fed up, at the end of his rope." Long, he continued, was "having a bad day, and this is what he did." Baker's remarks were immediately criticized for being insensitive. Reynolds said there are "simply no words to describe the degree of human suffering experienced on Tuesday," and Baker's comments were "not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect." Reynolds added that he has "known and served with Capt. Baker for many years, and his personal ties to the Asian community and his unwavering support and commitment to the citizens of Cherokee County are well known to many." On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Baker posted a picture last year of a T-shirt with a racist message about China and COVID-19. The account was deleted on Wednesday night. After Reynolds issued his statement, an official said Baker is no longer the spokesman for the spa shooting case. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Let informed people be jurorsU.S.-China talks in Alaska get off to a contentious start

  • Mayorkas Calls GOP Rep.’s Question on Immigration ‘Extraordinarily Disrespectful’

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday criticized a question by Representative Kat Cammack (R., Fla.) regarding the southern border crisis as “extraordinarily disrespectful.” During a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Wednesday, Cammack told the story of her high school classmate who was “kidnapped by an illegal who had been deported multiple times” in 2006, according to Fox News. The Republican said that when policies “incentivize” illegal immigration without “proper mechanisms in place to protect our borders” that the impact has “resounding effects.” She asked “how many more” people like her classmate “have to be kidnapped across America” before Mayorkas decides to “take action.” Mayorkas called the question “extraordinarily disrespectful.” “Disrespectful not only to me, but disrespectful to the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security and to all the front-line personnel across this country who dedicate themselves to the safety and security of the American people,” he responded. “I’m sorry that you feel that way,” Cammack replied. “I’m sure the American people feel very disrespected about the border situation they’re facing right now.” Cammack also pressed Mayorkas to acknowledge that “it would stand to reason” that the U.S. is in an “emergency” since the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has been deployed to the border. However, keeping with administration officials’ reticence to label the situation at the border an “emergency” or “crisis,” the secretary said the department is “tackling” the “very serious challenge” at the southern border. Cammack pressed: “So, FEMA being the emergency management administration, they deal with emergencies and they are now being deployed to the border and it’s not an emergency? Is that what I’m hearing?” “The men and women of FEMA have tremendous operational capabilities” to handle the “challenges” that arise in missions, Mayorkas responded. His comments follow a statement on Tuesday in which he called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions. Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions at the border last month.

  • Cocktails to go, telehealth for pets and remote learning may become permanent options

    Last March, when the coronavirus arrived in Florida, state and local governments enacted policies that fundamentally changed how communities interact.