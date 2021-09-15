Former Roseville equity director submitted $6,500 in fake invoices to the district, charges say

Sep. 15—A former Roseville school district employee was charged this week with attempting to steal $6,500 from the district in 2018 by submitting invoices for services by her son and husband under false premises.

Leona Robinson-Derden, 57, who, according to the complaint, now lives in Alpharetta, Ga., was charged by summons Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of presenting a false claim as a public officer in an attempt to steal public funds.

According to the criminal complaint, Derden was employed by Independent School District 623 on July 1, 2017. She was hired to be the director of equity and elementary education.

On April 18, 2019, the school board notified Derden regarding the financial discrepancies found during an investigation conducted by an outside law firm. They also informed her that she may be fired at the next meeting. Derden chose to resign.

No attorney was listed for Derden and attempts to locate her for comment were unsuccessful.

According to information revealed through the school's inquiry and subsequent police investigation, Derden presented two invoices for payment for services that did not occur.

The first incident was May 28, 2018, in which Derden allegedly entered into a purchase of service agreement on behalf of the school district with Ammanuel L. Robinson to provide up to 50 hours of service to the Harambee Elementary School, according to the complaint.

On June 25, 2018, the school received an invoice from Inspired Sports Science, seeking $3,000 for services supposedly performed by Robinson on eight different dates. The district issued the check.

Robinson is the son of Derden, a fact that was not disclosed to the district before the check was issued, according to the complaint. No evidence was found that Robinson operated a consulting business nor that he provided any services for the money, according to the complaint.

Records show that on the day the $3,000 was deposited into Robinson's account, the account was overdrawn. That same day, there was a $1,000 withdrawal which was deposited into Derden's account, the complaint states.

After being questioned about this payment, Derden immediately paid the school back with a cashier's check. She had no explanation for why she took the money, the complaint states.

The second incident was June 4, 2018 when Derden, on behalf of the district, allegedly entered into a purchase of service agreement with WMD Educational Services, which is a company name used by Derden's husband, William M. Derden, a fact she did not disclose at the time, the complaint states.

WMD was purportedly going to "provide at-risk male students (at Harambee Elementary School) with successful social skills," the complaint states.

WMD Educational Services submitted an invoice describing activity that it supposedly conducted on seven different dates at Harambee, totaling $3,500. The school paid the bill.

When questioned about the invoice, Derden admitted that her husband did not perform any services for the students, the complaint states. According to the complaint, Derden told police she had moved to Georgia in the fall of 2020.

The Roseville Area School District said it was cooperating with the investigation.

"We take allegations of financial misconduct seriously, and we will offer our full cooperation to the court regarding these allegations against Ms. Derden from three years ago," said Josh Collins, spokesman for the district. "Ms. Derden is no longer an employee of the school district. We are not able to comment further on the state's case against her."