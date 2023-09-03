Former Royals manager Ned Yost, 2015 World Series champ, inducted into KC Hall of Fame

Ned Yost walked across the first-base line at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

The legendary skipper had made the short walk from the Kansas City Royals’ dugout several times in his career. The calculated steps were always done with a purpose.

Over the years, his gait reflected the situation. There was a slow stroll for a mound visit or to change pitchers. In heated situations, a few choice words were associated with his brisk pace.

Things were different on Saturday. Yost soaked in the precious moment — as he reached Royals immortality — becoming the 27th member of the club’s Hall of Fame.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be in the Hall of Fame of such a special organization for me — and in a special city,” Yost said.

Yost was celebrated with his family, friends, former coaches and players in attendance. The contingent included fellow coaches Rusty Kuntz and Dale Sveum, among others.

Former Royals at the ceremony included: Paulo Orlando, Jason Vargas, James Shields, Edinson Volquez, Luke Hochevar, Christian Colon, Greg Holland, Wade Davis.

Meanwhile, Royals trio Alex Gordon, Alcides Escobar and Salvador Perez arrived with both AL pennants and the 2015 World Series trophy.

Yost expressed his gratitude during the ceremony. He detailed his journey in restoring the Royals to a championship level.

“I would rather lose today so we could win it all tomorrow,” Yost said of his early tenure.

Yost had a vision that the Royals would be World Series champions. He believed in the organization, and it strengthened his relationship with former Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

Moore hired Yost on May 13, 2010. Yost recalled the moment with a custom Royals hammer during his Hall of Fame speech. The hammer had a baseball design on the handle and the team logo on the mallet.

Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost holds a hammer given to him by former general manager Dayton Moore during a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Kansas City.

“With this, we are going to build something great,” Yost recalled Moore telling him.

However, Moore contested that the vision couldn’t be constructed without Yost’s forethought and goal-driven mentality.

“He made us all believe that a World Series championship was truly in our future,” Moore said. “... Ned taught me and others that the highest form of knowledge is wisdom.”

The Royals steadily improved under Yost. He taught his principles that included consistency, discipline and effort. It was a byproduct of learning under former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox for several years.

Yost utilized those teachings and learned how to manage a team and guide a pitching staff. He brought those same characteristics to Kansas City.

As a result, the Royals’ misfortunes quickly changed during the 2014 season.

KC defeated the Oakland Athletics in the 2014 AL Wild Card Game. Yost remembered the 12-inning showcase and felt it was the moment his team arrived.

“That was the moment they went from thinking they were good to knowing in their heart that they were good,” Yost said. “And they were unstoppable. Just unstoppable from that point on.”

From there, the Royals reeled off eight consecutive victories to reach the 2014 World Series against the San Francisco Giants before falling in seven games.

One year later, Yost was hoisting the World Series trophy. The Royals won their second title since the 1985 season.

“The reason we got to go to back-to-back World Series and win one was because the men in the clubhouse always respected each other and pulled for each other,” Holland said. “He was just one of us in there. I think the bond we built, from the coaching staff, training staff and the players, ... led to a lot of winning.”

Yost finished his Royals tenure as the franchise leader with 746 victories. Royals fans showed their support with a standing ovation during the ceremony.

Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost receives his Hall of Fame coat from former first baseman Michael Sweeney during his induction ceremony into the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Kansas City.

The Royals also presented Yost with a blue Hall of Fame blazer. Yost was all smiles as he solidified his place in team history.

“For me, he is like a father,” Escobar said. “He is awesome, unbelievable and a great person. I’m here for Ned and it’s a special day.”