Former Royals outfielder makes impassioned plea after seeing huge minor-league brawl

It’s an age old question*: Can Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies peacefully coexist?

*OK, maybe not really

On Thursday night, the answer was no after a huge brawl broke out during the Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ game against the Sea Dogs in Portland, Maine.

Twitter user Jacob Resnick shared video of the melee from the Class AA game.

Oh no. Benches cleared in the Binghamton-Portland game. Pitcher Marcel Renteria took a punch to the head. pic.twitter.com/tu7wSjjO3C — Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) April 21, 2022

The Portland Press Herald reported Binghamton pitcher Marcel Renteria was injured in the fracas.

“It’s just one of those things. Obviously, something was going on there to set something off, but as far as what, I have no idea,” Portland manager Chad Epperson told the Press Herald about the row.

Video of the donnybrook was shared on social media, and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder and sometimes pitcher Brett Phillips was appalled by what he saw.

Phillips, who played for the Royals in 2019-20, retweeted the video and asked professional players everywhere to take a step back and think before fighting.

“I’m calling out every professional baseball player who sees this and doesn’t want to make a stand that we gotta be better then this,” Phillips wrote. “You’re one move a way from ending someone’s career over what?! This is not it, and never was.”