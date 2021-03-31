Former RTA driver gets 30 days in jail for deadly downtown Dayton crash

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·3 min read

Mar. 31—A former RTA bus driver who hit and killed a woman in a crosswalk last year in downtown Dayton was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, had his license suspended for a year and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Sean Belyeu, 54, pleaded guilty in Dayton Municipal Court to a charge of vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced Tuesday during an hour-long hearing in which family members of Lynn Willis told a judge that her death has left a hole in their lives.

"Lynn glued our family together, she was like my second mother," her niece, Emily Lynn Steele, said. "Her unique style of thoughtfulness, humor and tough love made me feel protected and secured."

Willis' sister, Kim Steele, shared how her sister cared for her family, including her ailing mother, who died just before the crash. She said her sister was smart and dedicated to her family and friends.

"It was such an injustice what happened to Lynn," she said.

And Woody Willis, Lynn Willis' husband, told the judge that he along with many others will forever miss her.

"She was a part of my life for 39 years. She was somebody I could trust explicitly. She was my spouse, but more importantly, she was a great friend. We were looking forward to some normalcy in our life, some more adventures together and that ... is something that can't be replaced."

Belyeu was driving an RTA bus on March 10, 2020, when he hit the 56-year-old Willis at the intersection of South Wilkinson Street and West Third Street. Willis was crossing West Third Street and inside the crosswalk, according to police officials.

Willis was an employee at the Social Security Administration office at the Federal Courthouse.

Belyeu took full responsibility Tuesday during the sentencing and said that he sympathizes with the family and feels awful about the crash.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of (Woody Willis) and the magnitude and the loss. Like the birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, things that brought people closer together. That has been tough," Belyeu said.

"My heart goes out to Mr. Willis, the family and anyone that came into contact with Mrs. Willis, co-workers, friends, just anybody that had the ability to be around a woman of such stature," he said.

Judge Christopher Roberts said deciding upon a sentence was difficult. He said he reviewed video evidence of the crash multiple times and thought hard about it for a week.

The judge said he didn't believe Belyeu was a hardened criminal, noting he had been employed for 35 years and had a clean criminal history aside from a speeding ticket in the 1990s, and he showed remorse. However, he also said the man was supposed to be a trained, professional driver and is held to a higher standard.

He gave Belyue 14 days to turn himself into the Montgomery County Jail.

Woody Willis asked the judge during his victim impact statement to impose the maximum sentence of 90 days in jail for Belyue. He told the Dayton Daily News after the hearing that he understood the judge's ruling and hopes the sentence serves as a warning to RTA drivers and other motorists of their obligation to public safety.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9-year-old, teen who recorded video of George Floyd's death among witnesses

    Four witnesses have testified Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin trial, including two teens who recorded video of George Floyd. Latest updates.

  • UN inquiry finds French air strike killed Mali civilians

    France's defence ministry disputes the findings, saying its forces targeted "terrorists".

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Every anti-trans bill US lawmakers introduced this year, from banning medication to jail time for doctors

    This year, 28 states will vote on bills to curb the rights of transgender adults and children, covering medication access, sports, and bathrooms.

  • Blue Jays' 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin

    The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center.

  • Nike sneakers are on sale from $30 at Nordstrom Rack right now

    Nike sneakers are on sale at Nordstrom Rack from as low as $30—find the details here.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • US orders some diplomats to leave Myanmar as unrest grows

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered non-essential U.S. diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar, as a deadly government crackdown on demonstrators protesting last month’s coup intensifies. The department also reiterated an earlier warning for Americans not to travel to Myanmar, also known as Burma. “The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials,” the statement said.

  • NHS uses AI scan to detect hidden heart disease

    The technology will help doctors warn patients years before a heart attack strikes.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Suez Canal fallout: What caused the Ever Given's grounding? Answer will be expensive for some

    The impact of the Suez Canal calamity, which halted travel through one of the world's most vital shipping passages, will be felt for weeks, months or years.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Pakistan's outgoing Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19, as hospitals near capacity

    Pakistan's outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus. Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday, over concerns about rising inflation in the country.

  • Shorthanded Panthers get another gutsy win, but add Anthony Duclair to growing injury list

    The Florida Panthers were on their way to another one of those victories Joel Quenneville would classify among the most rewarding in a season when another frustrating break came their way.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • UK 'puts lives at risk' by cutting aid to Syria by third

    The UK cut humanitarian funding to Syria by nearly a third at a major United Nations donor conference on Tuesday, a reduction which aid agencies working in the conflict-wracked country said “will put lives at risk”. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised at least £205 million in aid during an international conference on supporting Syria hosted by Brussels. Last year the UK pledged £300m and in 2019 it gave £400m. After 10 years of war, Syria’s humanitarian needs have never been greater, according to the United Nations, which is seeking a record $10 billion this year to help 12.3 million people in Syria and another 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Germany led pledges at the two-day video conference by promising a record 1.74 billion euros, while the United States pledged $600 million and France promised 560 million euros. Qatar said it would contribute $100 million. "The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments - here, today," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. Addressing the conference, Mr Raab said that the UK had given £3.5bn to help Syrians since 2012. The UK’s reduction was not as great as some aid organisations had feared but came despite direct pleas from the United Nations not to cut assistance to Syria. “A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” the United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Guardian last week. “In 2014 our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.” On Monday, Mr Mark Lowcock told the Security council that the consequences of reduced aid “could be dramatic and widespread.” The need for aid has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and the collapsing value of the Syrian pound, the UN said. Conditions are deteriorating for Syrians, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year," he said. "That's over 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger." The decision to slash the aid budget to Syria by a third will put lives at risk, according to a joint statement by nine major NGOs working in Syria, including the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Action Against Hunger UK, Care International UK, Islamic Relief UK, Christian Aid, Syria Relief and CAFOD. “This decision risks the lives of 210,000 Syrians who rely on UK aid for food every month, as well as the 100,000 Syrian refugees in the region who depend on UK aid for clean water and sanitation,” the statement said. Already over 90 percent of Syrians are living in poverty, 12.4 million are suffering from food insecurity, and 12.2 million lack regular access to clean water. Responding to the UK reduction in funding, some aid agencies complained that they were unable to plan programming without concrete forewarning of the aid cuts, which come a month before the start of the new financial year. “Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going and currently these decisions are subject to little or no scrutiny,” said Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK. In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £5bn cut to aid – from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent – saying that at a time of "unprecedented crisis the government must make tough choices". “This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the Government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach,” said Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children UK.