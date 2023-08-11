Dmitry Medvedev, former President of the Russian Federation and incumbent Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wants Ukraine to surrender, although even in this case, he isn't certain whether it would lead to peace with Russia.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev claimed that "the enlightened world has once again shuddered to learn about the allocation of dozens of senseless[ly spent] billions of dollars for zombies from the 404 country", likely referring to the US aid to Ukraine.

He believes that "kamikazes in burning Western tanks will not see this money", but supporting the Ukrainian counteroffensive will help the US maintain the "myth of the great dollar economy".

Quote: "The people suffering in the foxholes of a divided country truly need nothing more than surrender, which might open the path to peace. However, neither Washington nor Kyiv wants peace. The US wants absolute power and will not spare Ukrainian bloody salo for it [salo is lard, cured slabs of swine fatback, with or without skin; Russian propaganda often exploits a stereotype of the Ukrainian people loving this food, portraying Ukrainians as 'salo-feasting' people – ed.].

Details: Medvedev further viciously alleged that thousands of people were being killed in the counteroffensive but that would not help the "Kyiv regime".

