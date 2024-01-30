Former Russian president says Russia will deploy new weapons on Kuril Islands because it "doesn't care"

Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Chairman, has declared that Russia will place new types of weapons on the Kuril Islands, which Japan seeks to return.

Source: Medvedev on Twitter (Х)

Quote from Medvedev: "The Kuril Islands will actively develop, and concurrently, their strategic role will increase, including the placement of new types of weapons there."

Details: Medvedev has threatened that the "territorial issue" would be closed "once and for all" according to the Constitution of Russia.

Medvedev said that Russia does not care about the Japanese feelings regarding the Kuril Islands because, as he says, they supposedly belong to Russia. At the same time, he stated that "Americans who are kissing with the French have it much easier because they have forgotten about Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

Background: On 7 October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree recognising the Kuril Islands as the territory of Japan, temporarily occupied by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!