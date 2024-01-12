Former Russian president threatens UK with war during UK PM's visit to Kyiv

Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Chairman, became angry over the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv and began threatening to declare war if the UK deployed a military contingent in Ukraine.

Source: Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Kyiv to sign a 'historic security agreement'. How would the Western public react to the fact that the UK delegation came under fire from cluster munitions in the centre of Kyiv, as happened to the civilians of our Belgorod? (according to Russian propaganda – ed.)"

Details: He called the UK "brazen" and "eternal enemies" and also began to threaten that "the deployment of their official military contingent in Ukraine would mean a declaration of war" against Russia.

Background: On 12 January, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv; it is assumed that he will announce the provision of £2.5 billion to Ukraine.

