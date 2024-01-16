Former prisoners recruited into the Storm Z unit complained to dictator Vladimir Putin about deception upon their return to Russia

Former prisoners recruited into the “Storm Z” unit to fight in Ukraine have filed complaints with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin upon their return to Russia, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported.

The individuals claim they are not receiving agreed-upon salaries, lack combat veteran identification, and grapple with other unfulfilled pledges from the Russian government.

Former inmates from the Oryol region made a video appeal to Putin, in which they complained about the challenges they face in obtaining essential documents, particularly combat veteran identification. They expressed frustration over the difficulties in securing social services and receiving the three million rubles they were promised in a decree promulgated by the Russian dictator.

"We are encountering problems with all social guarantees,” the prisoners complained.

“We also had problems with payment. Promises were not fulfilled. When we were invited to join this formation, we were promised salaries starting from 205,000 rubles, but it was only half of that. Combatants were receiving only 75,000 rubles.”

At the end of the video, the former prisoners appealed to Putin for assistance in resolving these issues.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine