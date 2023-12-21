Former Russian soldier ready to testify about Russian crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed that former Russian military servicemember Igor Salikov has approached the tribunal indicating his willingness to testify about crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine, RFE/RL reported on Dec. 21.

“We can confirm that we have indeed received a communication from the individual you're asking about [Salikov], as he has done so publicly,” the ICC said.

Read also: Putin arrives in UAE on his fourth trip since ICC slapped him with arrest warrant

At the same time, the ICC declined to specify Salikov's legal status, citing the confidentiality of the investigation.

Previously, the high-ranking Russian combatant Salikov fled to the Netherlands and stated that he is prepared to provide testimony on Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the ICC.

Read also: Ukraine opens war crimes investigation after video shows Russians shooting surrendering Ukrainians

Kyiv officials previously said Salikov has decided to cooperate with the Ukrainian investigation into apparent Russian war crimes.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine