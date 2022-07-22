Former Rutherford County Sheriff's colonel charged with sex offender registry violation

A former Rutherford County Sheriff's Department colonel has been charged with a felony for sexual offender registration form violation.

Edward "Eddie" T. Farmer, 63, of Murfreesboro, was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center Thursday and released on a $5,000 bond.

Farmer's hearing is set for Aug. 22 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

In 2015, the former Robertson County attorney and his ex-girlfriend pled guilty to sex crimes against minors.

The pair were accused of grooming, coercing and soliciting sex from two juvenile victims between January and May 2010.

Farmer, who lived in Springfield at the time, pled guilty to one count of facilitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempt to commit tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

The plea deal with Robertson County prosecutors required him to serve six years of supervised probation, register as a sex offender and surrender his law license, according to documents.

Nicole Young contributed to this article. Reach her at nyoung@tennessean.com.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Former Rutherford Sheriff's colonel charged with sex registry violation