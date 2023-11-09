Former Rye resident gets validation years after abuse by uncle

When Robert Vavasour was 15 years old in the summer of 1970, a vacation through Europe with one of his mother’s brothers should have been the trip of a lifetime.

Instead it turned into a nightmare for the Rye teenager as the uncle, Kevin Shanley, repeatedly molested him.

Late last month, Vavasour won a $13.38 million jury verdict against Shanley’s estate in Westchester County Court after suing him under New York's Child Victims Act.

Robert Vavasour, then 15, at the Colosseum in Rome in 1970. The former Rye resident won a $13 million jury verdict in Westchester in October 2023 against the estate of his uncle, Kevin Shanley, who sexually abused him during their trip to Europe that summer.

"He was a sadist, absolutely Jekyll and Hyde, a phenomenally violent and incredibly sick person," Vavasour told The Journal News/lohud in an interview last week. "And I suffered the full brunt of that violent summer without anyone knowing what was going on except really the two of us."

The details Vavasour provided

Vavasour details rapes, forced oral sex and beatings on the trip and further abuse on two occasions when Shanley visited the family in Rye in 1971. And he insists that Shanley’s manipulations and threats - and his own mother’s insistence that the abuse not be made public – kept him from contacting the police.

Shanley was a history professor at several colleges including the University of Albany and in recent years worked as a policy analyst at the Asia Society.

He died in January at the age of 84 as the lawsuit was pending, depriving Vavasour the chance to confront him in court. Vavasour said it was tough reading his uncle's glowing obituary, which he called a "fictional account of a person that deserved to be remembered as nothing but a child rapist."

Another uncle, Terence Shanley, the executor of the estate, declined to settle the lawsuit. Neither he nor his Albany-based lawyer, Dennis First, returned phone and email messages. Judge Helen Blackwood gave them a month to decide on any possible appeals.

Parts of Kevin Shanley’s deposition testimony from 2021 were read to jurors and proved to be the key evidence in the case.

Kevin Shanley, uncle of Robert Vavasour, at the Colosseum in Rome in 1970. The picture was evidence at the Westchester trial in Vavasour's Child Victim Act lawsuit against Shanley's estate alleging that the uncle sexually abused Vavasour during their trip to Europe that summer.

Shanley denied, even the images

Shanley didn’t just deny abusing Vavasour, he even claimed he had never taken him to Europe that summer. When confronted with a photo of himself at the Colosseum in Rome – similar to one of Vavasour taken at the same time - he denied it was him, saying he was not as fat as the man in the picture and never had a beard. Vavasour’s lawyers showed the jury other pictures of Shanley from around the same time in which he was also rotund and had facial hair.

And the defense argued that if Vavasour had been abused as he claimed, he would have reported it to police in Europe. Vavasour said that was simply not an option. Firstly there were Shanley's threats, including one where he locked him in the trunk and said he would drive the car off a cliff. And he knew he would have simply been returned to Shanley because he was his legal guardian that summer.

He expressed shock at that 'blame the victim' strategy in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"You would have thought in 2023 no one with a straight face would try to offer to a jury that a victim of horrific sexual violence was not to be believed because they hadn't acted like someone who was an adult in their own home, with a cell phone and not traumatized might consider doing in their life," he said.

Key testimony comes from sister

Key testimony was provided by one of Vavasour’s sisters, who recalled the moment an ashen faced Robert came home from JFK Airport after the Europe trip. Vavasour said right up until that moment Shanley was threatening to kill him if he ever told anyone.

When she asked what was wrong, he told her in private, and said he also soon told a close friend. But it wasn’t until a year later that he let his mother know.

"Her reaction to me was that this can never be told. I was forbidden from telling my father, I was forbidden to go to the police," he said. "I was a very obedient kid. I never ever thought of disobeying an adult."

Vavasour loved his father, who he said was remote but never mean. He blames their complicated relationship in part on lingering doubts he had after Shanley claimed that on the eve of the trip to Europe his father had told Shanley he didn't want to be Robert's father anymore.

Vavasour said he told his father of the abuse in 1985, asking him if he ever told Shanley what the uncle claimed.

"It was more for that one one hundredth of one percent that needed to be reassured that it was a monstrous lie," he said.

His father was stunned, telling his son he always loved him. Vavasour blames the revelation for the heart attack that killed his father days later.

He said his last interaction with Shanley came the next week at the reception following his father’s funeral. In the bathroom, Shanley walked up to him and told him how sorry he was that his father died.

"It took everything I could do, a good deal of training being polite to people at public events, not to reach over and strangle him right there," Vavasour recalled.

When he learned that week that Shanley was engaged to a widow with a teenager who Vavasour suspected was being groomed for abuse, he made it his mission to keep Shanley away from the boy. The woman went through with the wedding the following year, despite Vavasour having child protective services share his concerns with the boy and his mother.

Vavasour was a top student at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, graduated from Yale College and University of Pennsylvania Law School and spent years as a corporate lawyer in California. Now 68, he is retired and living in Guilford, Conn.

He said the defense also tried unsuccessfully to convince jurors that his academic and professional success suggested he had not been abused. Vavasour said certainly there are people whose lives fall apart as a result of sexual abuse but he wasn’t one of them. While he went through depression and continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, he said he had a good mind, worked hard and was always in control.

And the abuse fueled him in many ways. “I knew I was never going to let him get away with it,” he said.

Robert Vavasour won a $13 million jury verdict against the estate of his uncle, Kevin Shanley, who sexually abused the Rye teenager during a trip they took to Europe in 1970.

But while many in the extended family knew and kept Shanley out of their lives, it appeared he was never going to be held accountable.

That started to change four years ago when one of Vavasour’s sisters told him New York had passed the Child Victims Act, creating a window for lawsuits years after statute of limitations had expired. The subsequent Adult Survivors Act of 2022 did the same for adult victims and the deadline for filing those cases is Nov. 24.

Several law firms turned Vavasour down, he believes because the defendant was not deep-pocketed like the archdioceses, school districts and municipalities that are the more frequent targets in CVA cases.

But the Merson Law Firm in Manhattan took his case, and Vavasour credits the tenacity and dedication of two of its lawyers, Jordan Rutsky and Kimberly Kramer, for the win last week that he expected but wasn’t positively sure of until the verdict was read.

Rutsky said they told Vavasour he likely wouldn't end up with much - Shanley's estate only had a few hundred thousand dollars. But the issue for their client was never money and always validation, he said, which came from testifying and the jury believing him.

Still, the large jury award satisfied Vavasour.

"I felt so good that they accepted the number recommended by my lawyers because it was a number that reflected the value of what he had taken out of my life," he said, saying he had feared the jury might find the abuse occurred but award only a nominal amount. "They said, 'No, this was big."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Former abused Rye teen wins jury verdict in Child Victims Act lawsuit