Former Saint Bridget's pastor charged with raping, sexually assaulting child

FRAMINGHAM — An 89-year-old former pastor of Saint Bridget Parish is accused of raping and assaulting a young boy more than a decade ago.

On Monday, a Middlesex County Grand Jury indicted Francis Strahan on one count of rape of a child by force and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14.

Strahan was put on administrative leave when abuse allegations first surfaced in 2019. He has since resigned.

The alleged assaults occurred when Strahan was a priest at Saint Bridget Parish in Framingham and involved a student at the neighboring Saint Bridget School, which serves about 250 students in preschool through Grade 8.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the assaults occurred sometime between 2004 and 2008 and the boy was between 11 to 13 years of age. The victim was an altar server at the 830 Worcester Road (Route 9) church.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the first incident occurred when the victim was alone in the church with Strahan, who authorities say raped and sexually assaulted the boy.

In another incident, authorities say Strahan was again alone with the victim and pressed his body against him while at the church.

No Middlesex Superior Court arraignment date has been set.

The Archdiocese of Boston placed Strahan on administrative leave in 2019 after the sexual assault allegations became known. Strahan had been pastor at the church since 1983 and was a priest for 60 years.

At the time, the Archdiocese said it placed Strahan on leave because it "represents the Archdiocese’s commitment to the welfare of all parties and does not represent a determination of Msgr. Strahan’s guilt or innocence as it pertains to this allegation."

The District Attorney's Office said the Archdiocese of Boston has cooperated with the investigation.

Before his time at Saint Bridget, Strahan served on the faculty of St. John’s Seminary College and Theologate for about 18 years, according to a biography of him posted on Saint Bridget's website. He taught liturgy, church music and homiletics.

He also directed the St. John’s Seminary Choir.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Boston said Strahan had previously resigned as pastor of Saint Bridget and remains on administrative leave with no pastoral duties.

"The Archdiocese of Boston has been informed that a Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Msgr. Francis V. Strahan regarding an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor," the archdiocese said in its statement. "Msgr. Strahan was placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese in October 2019, when the Archdiocese learned of the allegation, which is reported to have taken place in approximately 2006. At that time, the Archdiocese immediately informed law enforcement and initiated a preliminary canonical investigation into the complaint. The canonical investigation will remain on hold during the pendency of the criminal proceedings."

A message left at Saint Bridget Parish was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Former Framingham pastor Strahan indicted on sex assault charges