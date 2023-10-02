Former Salem frozen yogurt shop manager convicted of sexual abuse of minor

Alvaro Oliverez, 40, the former manager of the downtown Frozation Yogurt, has been convicted of third-degree sexual abuse for touching a minor.

He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

According to the indictment, a female minor accused Oliverez of "unlawfully and knowingly subjecting ... a person under the age of 18 years to sexual contact by touching her breast, a sexual or intimate part..."

Other charges, including contempt of court, third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Oliverez, was a manager of the LLC that owns Frozation Nation, Top Notch Toppings LLC, from 2017 to 2022. He is not listed on the LLC's amended report for 2023.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Former Salem Frozation Nation manager convicted of sex abuse of minor