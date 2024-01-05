Former Salem-Keizer superintendent named interim leader for Portland Public Schools

Then Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Husk delivers the state of the schools address in 2013.

A former Salem-Keizer Public Schools superintendent will serve as the interim leader for Portland Public Schools starting Feb. 12.

Current PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero announced last month that he’d be stepping down. His last day is Feb. 16, creating a four-day overlap for the transition.

Sandy Husk led Oregon’s second-largest K-12 school district from 2006 to 2014. Portland school board members unanimously approved Husk for the interim role during a special meeting Thursday night.

Board member Julia Brim-Edwards described Husk as a candidate with 18 years of experience as a public school superintendent, including her time leading Salem-Keizer. In Salem, Brim-Edwards said Husk “had a track record of promoting and supporting student achievement and equity.” Husk also led Salem-Keizer to pass, at the time, the largest capital bond in state history.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Sandy Husk, ex-Salem-Keizer leader, to lead Portland schools