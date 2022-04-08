Former Salem officer could be facing indictment in alleged money order scheme

Apr. 8—SALEM — The attorney for a now-former Salem police officer charged in a fraudulent money order scheme could be facing indictment, her attorney told a judge on Thursday.

Iancy Gonzalez, 35, of Salem, resigned from the department on March 18, while still under investigation, according to Chief Lucas Miller.

Gonzalez was excused from appearing at a pretrial hearing on Thursday in Salem District Court.

Her attorney, Scott Masse, told a judge that the Essex District Attorney's office is still reviewing the case for indictment. Judge Ina Howard-Hogan scheduled a probable cause hearing for June 3.

The pending charges against Gonzalez — forgery of a bank note, larceny of more than $1,200 by single scheme, and passing a forged instrument — are felonies. She has pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

If indicted by a grand jury, the case would be moved to Salem Superior Court.

The alleged scheme involved Gonzalez and a second person, Willy Orlando Santana, who used her Eastern Bank checking account to deposit more than a dozen fraudulent money orders, then made or attempted to make withdrawals of cash at various locations, including the Encore Casino.

They were able to obtain $6,400 before the scheme was discovered, according to a police report.

Gonzalez, who joined the department in 2019, had been on paid administrative leave while the complaint was pending, until her resignation last month.

Santana, 27, of Malden, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court. However, when he had not appeared by mid-afternoon, a default warrant was requested.

In a separate and unrelated matter, police are still looking into alleged misconduct that led to the resignation of another officer, Randy Canela, in January.

Miller has declined to comment on the nature of that case but says it is not connected in any way to the Gonzalez case.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

