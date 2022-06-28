Former Salem repair shop owner found guilty in arson

Jun. 27—SALEM — The former owner of a North Salem auto repair business was convicted of arson charges early Monday afternoon by a Lawrence Superior Court jury.

Robert T. Cole, 54, of Salisbury, was taken into custody pending sentencing on July 14.

He was found guilty of burning a building and burning a building to defraud an insurer. He faces a total of up to 15 years in prison.

Cole was the owner of Ideal Transmission on Franklin Street, a business his father had started back in 1959.

But by the summer of 2017 he was experiencing financial difficulties and had fallen into arrears on his rent to the building's owner, Goldberg Properties.

The landlord had obtained an eviction order, prosecutor Anne Marie Gochis told jurors, but had given Cole time to find a new location for the thousands of dollars in automotive repair equipment he had inside the property.

The deadline was Sept. 7, 2017. and two days after that, his business insurance was due to lapse due to non-payment.

On the night of Sept. 6, 2017, the fire was discovered by a Salem officer who was driving along North Street when she smelled and then saw heavy smoke.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the structure — damage so extensive it was impossible to conclusively state a cause, Gochis told jurors.

But she had urged jurors to focus on shifting statements by Cole to fire, police and insurance investigators in the weeks after the blaze, and the timing.

Cole's lawyer, Scott Gleason, had suggested that his client's actions, including showing up at the scene of the fire that night, were not those of a guilty man.

Gleason told jurors his client had left the business that night to meet someone about purchasing some of the equipment inside.

The trial got underway earlier this month and took place over the course of several days between June 17 and Monday.

Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman revoked Cole's $2,500 bail following the verdict and ordered him into custody.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

